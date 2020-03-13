The Waiting Game Made Film Photography Great

This story originally appeared in the January 2020 (48.4) issue of POWDER.

It was an essential part of my life as a photographer— running down to Borge Andersen & Associates to get the film in for E-6 processing after a day of shooting, then heading back to the lab to pick up the slides first thing in the morning.

Back in my office, we’d hover over the light table— Gordo and Spencer and Dixon and McReynolds and Grom and Gunny and Withey—geeking out over photos. We still do it today, a few seconds after taking the photo, though. Back then it was the next day or two days later. You had to wait.

This was our life. Ruminating over the light table, revisiting the fractions of a second that made tangible our efforts that we’d hope to see in print. It was as close as we could get to actually reliving it.

There was no checking the camera to see what you got immediately after shooting it. No being able to massively facelift your photo after seeing it. No post-production with Lightroom or Photoshop where you can fix almost anything to fit your fancy. The necessity of truly nailing it has been compromised, abdicated to post-processing.

People are doing better things with cameras now than ever, no doubt about it, but once in a while I see a shot and find myself thinking, “Now that would have looked better on film.” I resisted digital at first—eventually I could see all the ways it kicks ass—but I still think film shows the silhouette of the sun orb behind clouds better than digital ever will. I look at the variety of textures in old slides and see a depth I’m not sure I can with digital.

Of course, I’m being nostalgic. I haven’t shot a roll of film in years, but something about film is closer and more intrinsic than the immediate gratification of the modern age (which, no one can deny, makes life easier when you’re out there). With film, it is a process, a more involved affair than merely pressing a shutter and reviewing in an instant. It always seemed to me the first and last shots on a roll were the best in disproportionate measure. I remember one specific roll of film I shot. Man, it was a winner. Two covers. Three full-pagers. Did having to wait make the pie taste sweeter? I still haven’t heard anyone say, “That was the best card I’ve ever shot.”

