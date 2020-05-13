Can This Convince You to Start Skinning Before Sunrise?

Six more inches have accumulated since the plows came through late last night. I’m starting to get giddy as we wind down a snowy road in Underhill, Vermont. It’s 5:00 AM, I have coffee in one hand and I’m trying to navigate this narrow strip of white with the other. Half an hour ago I was in bed, tempted to stay there in the warmth and comfort, despite my alarm’s third attempt to get me moving.

Now, as we pull into an empty lot, I’m glad that I didn’t hit snooze again. We have the place to ourselves. Headlamps on, we leave the heated truck cab behind and step into -20 degree wind chill. We mutter expletives through chattering teeth as numb, freezing hands fiddle with cold boot buckles. It’s a classic February morning in Vermont.

I need to get going. My roommate Austin, always faster to get geared up, has already disappeared into the woods, charging ahead to escape the wind and generate some body heat. I follow the faint glow of his headlamp through the trees, breathing hard as I attempt to catch up.

We’re moving fast. Within minutes, I’ll be warm enough to sweat. This isn’t a leisurely weekend ski tour. We don’t have all day. We need to get up, get down, and get to work by 9.

When I used to work the late shift, I could drive to the mountain in daylight, spin a few lift-service laps, and head home before noon. This season is different. Today, we abide by this pre-dawn ritual. One lap before work? Why not make it two or three? An extra cup of coffee will make up for the lost sleep. Am I becoming a morning person?

Surely not. But the promise of untracked turns is hard to resist.

I finally catch up to Austin. “Looks like someone was here before us,” he says. My eyes follow his outstretched pole and I see the moose tracks heading off towards our destination. Hopefully he’s after a different line than ours. We both agree that we’d rather not cross paths with a moose this early in the morning.

After about an hour we’ve reached our destination. Thanks to the elevation we’ve gained, we sink in past our knees when we step out of our bindings to transition. I close my vents, fold up my skins, and throw on my shell.

What am I forgetting? Ah, yes, walk mode. I lock out my boots and I’m ready to go. Austin is ready too, but the sun isn’t. We made the climb faster than expected and now it’s still too dark to ski. Nothing to do but wait, quickly losing the precious warmth that we gained working our way uphill.

Fifteen minutes later, shivering from time spent standing still, we have just enough light to drop in. Austin takes the honors and I follow after. Our hoots and hollers are the only sounds in the forest. I slash hard, trying in vain to find the bottom.

This isn’t our typical East Coast loud powder. This is the real deal. Heavier snow from the beginning of this storm has created a perfect buffer between the ice below and the cold smoke above. The glade is wide open our tracks don’t cross again until we meet back up at the skin track.

Back in the parking lot, our tired legs give us a deep sense of satisfaction. We’ve just had one of the best runs of the season. Most people are still in bed.