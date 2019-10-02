“Tonight, we have a golden beet bisque, followed by a baby kale Caesar salad, and your choice of beef tenderloin with shallot demi-glace, seared ahi tuna in a ponzu sauce, or bucatini with the house pesto sauce.”

The words tumbled out of my mouth, chaotic, too fast. Behind their tight smiles, I couldn’t tell if the guests had understood a word I just muttered. It was my first shift at the Alta Lodge, and I was terrified.

Two weeks earlier I’d handed in my final college paper. Graduating in December, I fantasized of the Big Winter Road Trip, but with my bank account hovering in the double-digits, finding work was the only option. Back in November, an old friend had sent me a Lee Cohen shot that I couldn’t get out of my head. It was of a woman on the high shoulder of Baldy skiing through a wave of blower at least 60 inches deep. “Come to Alta,” she wrote underneath. So I did what any reasonable person with an obscure humanities degree would do. I packed up and drove 1,500 miles to live in another dingy dorm and wait tables.

Anxiety is my most salient memory of that drive. Awaiting me was a new job for which I had no experience, a mountain I’d never set foot on, and, growing up on the East Coast, powder snow which I’d never skied. And that was just in the abstract; turning off I-70 onto the dinky two-lane road from Moab to Salt Lake, the storm my parents had been tracking for a week blew in.

They say anxiety snowballs. It begins as a simple idea, and that gets the ball rolling. Driving through a vortex of wind and snow, sliding behind trucks going 30, being passed by cars going 80, my thoughts began to roll away from me. What the hell am I getting myself into?

After a harrowing three hours, the snow turned into rain right when I hit Provo. Little Cottonwood had been plowed, and I tumbled into the lodge at around 10pm. A sticky note and a map of the Lodge was all I had for greeting. “Glad you made it! Your room is called Jack.”

The next day was a fugue state of names and faces. I had arrived mid-season and the rest of the staff were fast friends. Somehow I managed not to spill anything on a guest my first shift, and after the guests had clear out of the dining room, we sat on the floor sharing a leftover bottle of wine. They cracked jokes, complained, and were abuzz at the prospect of the full moon—I sat, sipped, and listened.

“When do we head?”

“Base of Collins at 10.”

“Skin?”

“Boot?”

“Blood Moon.”

Lost in place, lost in thought, I couldn’t all fit these pieces together. Finally, sensing my confusion, Gregg, the dining room manager nudged me and said, “Be in the locker room ready to ski at 9:45, bud. No headlamps, it’s a full moon tonight.”

The locker room was littered with boots and goggles and pulsing with energy. Some people were unrolling skins, some cramming bottles and cans into backpacks. Not knowing exactly what was going on, I donned a full East Coast kit: fleece, puffy jacket, shell. Following the mob out into the bitter cold, I clicked into my skis and glided down towards the base what I would come to know as the Collins lift.

“No talking til the top,” Gregg said. He turned and began skinning up Corkscrew. I shouldered my skis, and clomped behind him, the others quickly passing me and my clomping alpine boots.

The frosty air stung me with each inhale; my flatlander lungs were ill-equipped for a 2000-foot booter. The wind whipped at the crystals of freshly groomed snow, momentarily blinding me as I trudged, one foot after another up the slope.

A third of the way to the top, the wind picked up, and we had to shout to be heard. But it pushed the clouds aside, illuminating the glistening drifts that heaped at the edges of the corduroy. The snow shone red under the blood moon Gregg promised us.

We trod on. One of my coworkers had told me earlier that we would be going down Westward Ho, a steep tree shot down the Wildcat Face that would come to be my favorite run at Alta. If I’d known anything at the time, I would have understood that he was messing with me. As it was I was getting more nervous with each step I took up the slope.

Huddled next to the angle station, bracing ourselves against the whipping wind, someone pulled out a thermos of spiked cider. We shared stories of where we came from and how we arrived. Every so often, someone would lose grip on a glove or a pair of goggles and the wind sent the item skittering down the hardpack. One by one, someone would silently leave the circle, click in, and ski towards bed. At some point I realized I was scheduled to work the early breakfast shift, and made my exit.

The wind stopped. The only sound I could discern was the swish of my edges in the corduroy. I followed the consensus that evening and had left my headlamp in my room. The orange-red glow of the blood moon was just enough to light my way as I arced my first Alta turns. Though alone, I suddenly felt as if I had locked into something—not a turn, but a history. I was not the first person to abandon stability, drawn by a photo to a place where the powder is bottomless. I wouldn’t be the last. But I was locked into a community, these people in this moment had chosen this place alongside me.

For the first night in weeks, under the blood moon, I immediately fell into a deep and dreamless sleep.