Benjamin Alexander Hopes to Be Jamaica’s First Olympic Alpine Skier

Most Olympic hopefuls haven’t already had a successful career as an international DJ before they compete for a medal and even fewer winter Olympians hail from Caribbean heritage (with some notable exceptions).

Finally, I’ll go out on a limb here, but I’m pretty sure all Olympic skiers have clipped into a pair of skis before their 32nd birthday. Yet Benjamin Alexander, 37, is hoping to check every one of those boxes on his quest to compete in Giant Slalom for Jamaica in the next Winter Olympics.

In just six races, Alexander has already managed to get his FIS points from 1,000 to 560. That’s more than halfway to the magic number for qualification: 160. POWDER recently spoke with him from his adopted home in Jackson Hole, where he moved last October to train, about growing up in England, being a biracial skier, and his plans to achieve the unlikeliest of Olympic dreams.

[Editor’s note: Former US Ski Team athlete Errol Kerr of Truckee, California, competed for his father’s country of Jamaica in the 2010 Winter Games. He finished 9th in men’s ski cross. Benjamin Alexander is attempting to be the nation’s first alpine competitor.]

POWDER: Let’s get straight to it: How did you start skiing at the age of 32?

Alexander: I am part of the large demographic of people that did not grow up near a ski hill or have any skiing in my family. It wasn’t until the age of 32 that I was exposed to the joys of the sport. I was at the tail end of an international DJ career and was invited to Whistler to perform at a swingers’ party. That’s where I had my first ski lesson on a mountain and I was just hooked from there.

Photo Credit: Darrin Harris Frisby

Is there a genuine possibility that we’ll see you in Beijing 2022 (or whenever it happens)?

I feel absolutely confident, given my achievements thus far and the dedication that I’m putting into the sport—180 days of skiing this year and my desire to ski over 400 days between now and the Winter Olympics—that I will be able to qualify and become the first-ever Alpine skier to represent Jamaica.

You grew up in England, so how can you represent Jamaica?

I have dual citizenship. My father was born in Jamaica so I’m 50 percent Jamaican myself. My dad moved to England, as part of the Windrush generation, in the early ’60s.

How much time have you spent in Jamaica?

I am headed to Jamaica this Friday… for my first time. Once I have quarantined, I am excited to explore the country, see where my father grew up, and train with the summer Olympians. The president of the ski federation has put together a packed schedule including media appearances and meetings with potential sponsors.

This feels a bit like the “Cool Runnings” story, right?

If I’m completely honest, Cool Runnings is a big part of the reason why I’m actually doing this. Obviously, it meant so much to me as a child. Being a half-Jamaican kid in the ‘90s, that movie was everything!

I am fortunate enough to be in contact with the pilot of the 1988 team, Dudley Stokes. He actually competed at four Olympics and he’s been a great mentor to me. We have a weekly call to talk about my achievements, results, training, nutrition, sports psychology, and whatnot. I’m also in contact with Malik Yoba, who played Yul Brenner, the angry, bald one in the movie.

Photo Credit: Kyle Watson

In terms of training, you were already playing catch up to compete with younger skiers. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your schedule?

On March 14, chairlifts pretty much stopped spinning all over the world. That’s when they stopped here in Jackson Hole. I was faced with a choice: stop skiing or adapt my training and learn the backcountry side of the sport. Being the ski-fanatic that I am, I chose the latter.

I have skied almost 100 days in the backcountry since the chairs stopped spinning. My desire to keep training and persevere has led me to the point where I have climbed the equivalent of ten [trips up] Mount Everest (290,000 total feet).

How did you go from skiing recreationally to competing? Do you have a coach?

In 2018, two major things happened. I attended the Olympics in Korea—and noticed the lack of representation for Jamaica—and I also retired from DJ-ing. So I was looking for the new outlandish challenge to be the next chapter in life. I began working my way through all of the required paperwork to obtain a FIS race license and begin racing.

I do not yet have a full-time coach. I am hoping that once I raise a little cash and know where I will be able to train next season, I will be able to employ someone to join me. I am, however, fortunate enough to have a lot of professional skiers, former racers, and former Olympians in my friend group and so I am never far from some good advice.

Photo Credit: Andy Kittleson

There’s a false perception that Black people don’t ski. Do you feel any responsibility as a BIPOC to change that?

I most certainly feel like a black representative in the sport of skiing, especially ski racing. It is absolutely my intention to embrace that label and entice more people of color to try the sport.

I see it as one of the driving forces for my bid. There is so much athletic talent in the black community, and the Jamaican community in particular, that has no interest in winter sports. I want to show them that success, fun, and a whole new world of sports are available to them.

How can the majority white community of skiers help make skiing more inviting and welcoming BIPOC?

I recently had the opportunity to connect with Henri Rivers, the president of the National Brotherhood of Skiing, and I think he said it most clearly. This is a two-pronged answer: There is the behavior of those on the ski hill.

The sideways comments of, ‘Oh I never knew black people could ski,’ that are grinding and, although not meant with malice or bad intent, are received as a clear statement that black people are the outliers in winter sports. Reinforcing that with off-hand statements can actually be a deterrent to black people returning to the mountains. Stopping those comments is the first part.

Second is directed that those in power—the managers of ski resorts, ski publications, those in charge of marketing budgets, and creative direction. If there are no people of color in the advertising, in the commercials, the billboards for equipment, then it reinforces that the sport is only for the demographics in those images.

If more attention were paid to adding people of color to the imagery used to advertise the sport, the industry would entice a huge untapped market segment. I hope with the civil rights movement that is sweeping the world right now, brands pay attention and use this moment to excite people of all races to try skiing and other winter sports.