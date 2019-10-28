Words by Barclay Idsal

We arrived in the late hours of the evening without seeing the mountains. Many, if not most, ski trips begin this way.

Our passenger car came to a screeching halt on the train tracks. “La gare Annecy,” announced the automated female voice.

Thanks to the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français, an entirely too long name for the state-owned French railroad company, the train crept into the Aiguille du Midi train station exactly on time; a digital clock on platform read 20:10.

Doubly loaded down by ski bags containing everything required to survive six months in a 30-square-meter apartment in Chamonix, my friend Abbott and I shuffled from le gare down le avenue de l’Aiguille du Midi before turning on le promenade Marie Paradis.

We were met with a welcome sight for our jet lagged eyes—a bar with smokers outside. I wanted a cigarette. A restaurant next-door, the Bighorn Bistro. I wanted a burger. Skis still lined the rack. Après ran late here, apparently.

Down the street, on the doorsteps of our new home, an apartment building named Les Jonquilles, we met our British-born property manager we’d

eventually come to despise with the spite only duped Americans know intimately. Directing us into a dark corridor, automatic lights sparked, illuminating a dreary, dorm-style hallway. Not even the finest French perfume could mask the smell of the mildewed carpet, which stank of equal parts spilled Kronenbourg beer and fierce body odor.

Our unfaithful host opened the door and I looked at Abbott with pleading eyes: Please don’t go home. His look was more scared: Can I bail before the bed bugs bite?

The kitchen was crowded and the bathroom…I don’t want to think about it. There was not a Murphy Bed, as advertised online, but an insomnia-inducing roll out couch just centimeters from the kitchen and perhaps a meter from the hallway.

After scrambling to put sheets on beds most dogs would forsake, we drank what was left of a two-euro-bottle of le gran vin du Bordeaux.

Between waking, sleeping, and sweating through the night, I dreamt I’d skied off a cat track and gravity ceased to be. I floated high into the atmosphere, skis dangling in the rarified air, before gravity resumed its neglected duty, causing me to plunge deep into a nameless alpine valley below.

I woke to laughter just beyond my window. Peeling open crusted eyes, I tried to assuage the disappointment that racked my brain from the night before. I lifted myself out of bed and into the bedroom-livingroom-kitchen. To my right, a slice of light revealed a small door that opened to a decently sized porch.

With the sun illuminating the the razor-backed peaks of the upper mountains, hanging weightless in a heavenly alpine glow too bright for our unprotected eyes, Abbott stood in the shadows, the morning cold nipping at his bare shoulders.

Wearing only cotton boxers, he shook and hooted, his elation echoing off the tall apartment buildings of Chamonix Sud. We both broke down in laughter. No need for good morning.

Brevent, L’aiguille du Midi, and yes, Mont Blanc itself appeared before us, all of this in view from our shitty apartment. We laughed some more.

Chamonairds walking their dogs joined our revelry with quick, twitchy smirks before passing on. Doubled over, Abbott stopped his breathless laughter; “Things are looking up.”

Barclay Idsal is the owner of The Ski Locker, a coworking space in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, that, thankfully, does not smell like mildewed carpet.

This story originally appeared in the October 2019 (48.1) issue of POWDER. To have great stories like this delivered right to your door, in print, subscribe here.