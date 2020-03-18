Backcountry Ski Protocols Apply to Everything We Do Now

The last run before the Governor of Colorado ordered the shutdown of all the ski areas in the state was, for me at least, heli-serviced deep powder in the rugged San Juan mountains in southern Colorado—a beautiful but sad coda. The apocalyptic feeling, that the virus had followed me across the western U.S., finally caught up to my attempt at ski-based evasion.

The full force of the coronavirus impact, however, hit Silverton Mountain with a Cease and Desist order from the San Juan County Sheriff while I milked knee-deep turns in the lower trees on March 16.

If there’s one place that should be the last stand for skiers, it ought to be up at the end of County Road 110 in America’s highest (in elevation at least) county, skiing powder at 12,000’ with a feral pack of avalanche experts, EMTs, and hyper-vigilant all-around mountain shred safety specialists.

Word of the incoming shutdown had circulated by mid-afternoon that day, triggering a frenzy for One More Run, one more hiking lap, one more heli ride before Silverton pulled the plug. By the end of the day, the word was out that all Colorado ski areas—even ones that, like Silverton, barely fit that description—were shut down for “at least a week,” effectively ending the season for most of them.

Traveling skiers who were previously in a state of hopeful denial are now scattered on hold around the world, ski industry employees face next month’s rent, and a state in no small part built on a multi-billion dollar ski business is gazing long into the abyss.

As of today, March 17, Colorado’s governor moved to shut down all bars and restaurants in the state, the entire California Bay Area has gone into quarantine, and virtually every ski area in the U.S. has shut down. Things are even further along in Europe—American expatriate skier Nathan Wallace reported that Chamonix had closed all operations on March 14. A nationwide home quarantine was ordered today by French President Macron.

For the big resorts, the Vails and Alterras, the ban is somewhat ameliorated by the massive season pass sales that are already in the bank, but for their employees who were counting on another month’s work, and for smaller ski areas like Monarch, Wolf Creek, and Silverton, it’s a lot harder to bright-side this scenario. While panic buying canned food and wondering if you should stock up on ammo has infected millions more than the virus ever will, thousands of mountain town residents who live paycheck-to-paycheck are facing more immediate problems.

The coronavirus chaos hit when I was mid-road trip. I left Mammoth a few weeks ago to escape a miserable snowpack when the disease was barely a blip on the radar. In Salt Lake City, nobody was talking about it, but hand sanitizer has disappeared from the entire city within days.

The next week, Telluride bustled with Texans on spring break with nothing to burst their happy groomer bubble, but nobody in the marketing department would return my calls and the glum woman at the ticket window reported she had taken more than fifty cancellations that morning.

Two days later in Silverton it was unspoken, but anyone with a clue knew that even high in the San Juans was just a temporary escape. For the first time in history, the lifts have stopped spinning in Colorado, the U.S., and most of the northern hemisphere during peak ski season.

The final runs on Sunday called to mind the frantic escape of a James Bond type from the roof of a foreign embassy. But this time the big Huey helicopter offered only a temporary mountaintop respite; there are no aircraft carriers offshore to take us away to somewhere safer. We’re all in this together, like it or not.

So maybe it’s not the refuge that I’d hoped for, but the on-point mountain mentality at Silverton is what we need right now. Because the best thing we can all do in this scenario is get real good at looking out for each other.

Interdependence is vital when you’re one on one with your guide, your pilot, the lift mechanic, the patroller, the person who will be responding if something goes sideways, the people trying to keep you safe in a gnarly environment.

Backcountry ski protocols apply to all of us in this new world, now.

Communication. Situational awareness. Cooperation. Hazard mitigation. We’re all each other’s partners.