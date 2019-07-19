An Alternative Guide to Off-Season Ski Training

Let’s face it: If your name isn’t Mammoth and you don’t have a summer pass to Timberline, your ski season is likely over. But, as your old high school coach with the halitosis and receding hairline once garbled, “Remember kids, your season starts in the offseason.”

In order to get the most out of next ski season, preparation needs to start today. Many ski-specific training programs have promised to get us in the best shape of our lives ahead of first snowfall, but year in and year out, these regimens miss a few muscle groups.

We took a look at the comprehensive ski experience, creating a workout that fills in the gaps of traditional training and promises to improve our ski selves for next season.

Go to Costco on a Sunday

An oft-underserved part of our offseason routine is training for lift lines, parking ques, and ski town traffic. Which is to say, learning to cope with frustration.

For a comprehensive workout in awkward, erratic movements, and crashes, head to Costco on a Sunday. Get the blood in your ears pumping by dodging wayward shopping carts and an asteroid field of free-sample-laced kids. If that doesn’t kick your ski rage receptors into overdrive, make sure to time your visit approximately an hour before your local sportsball team takes the field, all but guaranteeing a bulk-shopping frenzy and a severe lack of common decency.

After a few weekends of Costco sessions, you will be more than ready for the molasses train rolling up Little Cottonwood this winter.

Start Playing Bingo

Hitting a winter storm perfectly is a glorified crapshoot, so it’s important to rely on advanced mental training to prep for weather roulette. We suggest heading to the local Rotary Club bingo night on a much-too-frequent basis.

Put on your lucky socks, take your time picking out the card with all of your favorite numbers, sit in the seat next to the caller’s microphone and watch, as round after round, everyone else wins but you. If and when your bingo card finally lines up, expect a powerful, euphoric reaction.

It’s important to experience as many of these win/loss sensations as possible before the bullwheel starts spinning, as this feeling will only be magnified on snow.

Crosstrain at the Car Wash

You have Nikwaxed your outerwear, twice-baked your leather gloves and purchased the latest in Gore-Tex undergarments, but are you truly ready for wet powder days? For many skiers in the Northern corners of the U.S. (and you too, B.C.!) wet skiing is never a reason to turn the ski bus around.

To get yourself in the best wet skiing shape of your life, head to the local drive-thru car wash in full gear and click-in. As the brush whips you from all angles—blowing, spinning, shooting, dripping, bouncing—think of this as a flight simulator for skiing soggy. Do this at least once a month and your punch card will likely award you the fifth wash for free.

For those skiing at Whiteface or anywhere in Montana this winter, hit those jet engine blow dryers immediately after to recreate on-hill wind speeds.

Don’t Take Your Rollerblades Off—Ever

Look, we are trying to get you ready for ski season, not get you voted prom queen. If you want to be in tip-top ski shape this year, you need to start training those hard-to-get-to-if-they-even-exist muscles, and that really starts with a well-rounded blade sesh.

But while hitting smooth pavement for an hour will increase hip stability and quad strength, how exactly will that translate to walking down the frozen stair set from the base lodge to the parking lot in your ski boots?

The only way to truly prep for success on, off and in-between the slopes is to attach friggin’ wheels to your feet all day long. You should wear your blades into the store, out to the bar, into church (and quickly out again, with a security escort) and bonus points for pulling off the aforementioned Costco run in your fruit boots.

Chug Water on Your Road Trips

We believe in friends on a powder day, sure, but we’d rather not stop for extended potty breaks when the going gets deep.

To train your bladder, chug a half gallon of water immediately after starting a multi-hour road trip and hold on tight. Make it the whole ride without a pee break and you are well on your way to a long day of storm day bliss. Monitor progress on your car odometer and remember that each mile is one more turn in powder paradise.

This is an exercise that the whole family can get in on, so don’t be shy about involving kids and significant others in your training regimen.