All You Need is a Pair of Skis, a Dog, and Some Quiet

This story originally appeared in the Fall 2020 (49.1) issue of POWDER.

Words by Magnus Thörewik

The big book knows so little about the lone Skier. The only mention of him is that he lives far up in the north, but the Skier himself knows more than the Book. He knows the path he is on.

In the past, he was attracted to fame and glory. The Skier journeyed through joy, hope, and despair. Always chasing, but never present in the moment. He thought, blindly, he was on the right course. But when the long, rushing high suddenly came to an end, he found no meaning at all.

Photo Credit: Magnus Thorewik

Years passed. The Skier withdrew and began to look for answers. He sought the meaning of life. Lost and confused, he looked far east and far west. But when he found his way back far north, he was met by the healing silence of the mountains.

It was so quiet at first, the Skier felt life itself had passed and left just its shadow for him. But, slowly, he began to see it with different eyes. He made an agreement with silence. It became his friend. Some call it a pretext. The Skier calls it the total satisfaction of looking out over an extended horizon, feeling the fragility of silence. And when the dark evening makes its entrance, he turns home with new longings.

Life in the north means long, dark winters. When the darkness begins, the days are so sleepy they barely make it over the ridgeline. But the Skier embraces them with open arms. The darkness only makes him more present. He loves to be a part of something that, through millennia, has shaped the landscape the Skier has come to call his home.

The Skier’s best friend is the Dog. The Dog is a good listener. She rarely asks questions. The Dog is reliable—an inspiration for the Skier. The Dog always wants to stay longer, longer in the mountains, motivating the Skier to push himself a bit more. The two signed a lifelong contract, leaving their imprints in the snow together.

The Skier longs for the fog of solitude. When all he can hear is his breath and the creaking snow beneath his skis. And when the snowy winds sting him to tears, he smiles to himself and knows this is what makes him feel fully alive.

The Skier not only seeks smooth powder turns, but also the ebb and flow of joy that the motion provides. He feels privileged to live in this context every day. It makes the Skier humble and grateful. In the mountains, he can almost hear the voice of God, and feels truly blessed. It is like a soft calling from deep within his own heart.

At the top of the mountain, the Skier looks around until his pupils are full. He closes his eyes and sees everything clearly. He is content to be a skier.

Magnus Thörewik is a Swedish photographer who lives in a small southern valley with his wife and three children.