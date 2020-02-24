After My Dad Died, Skiing With a Stranger Helped Me Heal

Wilting Christmas tree limbs have a way of calling you to action—whether it’s to throw the tree outside the day after Christmas or to get off the couch and do something, anything.

In my case, that something was skiing, six days after my father died on Dec. 20, 2019 of lung cancer. I had to get back on skis for a multitude of reasons.

First, I couldn’t look at the wilting Christmas tree for one more moment because: depressing. It was a reminder of a slow, dry death, right in my living room.

I also really needed to step away from the obituary I was writing — no one ever tells you how hard that’s going to be. Skiing would be the perfect way to clear my head.

Oh, then there was the fact that I’d never seen a person die before. That’s an image you can’t shake. The labored breaths, the last words, the final moments of lucidness, the final hand squeeze. They run over and over in your mind, even as your kids are screaming about their opened Christmas presents and you’re sitting in a sea of torn up wrapping paper.

But, most importantly, I needed to get out on our mountain to get closer to how my Dad lived: adventurous, free, and curious.

I have him to thank for my love of skiing and I knew he’d want me out there doing the thing we had done together so many times before. I knew I’d feel his presence.

In the lift line, a solo skier, an older man in his 60s, asked if I wanted to share a chair.

George didn’t greet me with a big wave and a hello in a radio announcer voice like my Dad would have done. He was more unassuming. A total stranger, he skied into the empty chairlift line, saw me there, and asked:

“Are you skiing alone?”

I doubt he heard the cracking in my voice when I said yes—a continuation of the talking-through-crying I’d been doing all week.

Maybe some company would be good.

We started talking about how nice it was to get out of the house and holiday small talk took us up the hill.

When the short lift ride came to an end, he did like my father would have and asked if I wanted to ski a few runs. His offer made my heart instantly ache a little more.

‘How did you know I needed some company?’ I wanted to sob as the word, “Sure,” fumbled out of my mouth.

Dad would have done exactly that: go for some runs with a complete stranger, make connections.

Skiing with George was almost like skiing with Dad, but more like living as Dad lived. Naturally curious. Friendly even if it’s unclear whether you and the person you’re sitting next to have anything in common at all.

At some point, I shared that I hadn’t skied as much as I would have liked this season, to which he asked why. That’s when you have to decide between being honest about how crap the holidays were or holding in the sad news.

I decided to tell him. That cracking in my voice was more clear. It may have been the cold New Englander in him that pretended not to notice, but still he offered his condolences and soon things shifted to what fathers fawn over most—their daughters.

His own daughter was due to have a baby in February and he was encouraging her to not go back to work because time goes by fast and before you know it, they’re all grown up, he said.

George revealed his own mother died from lung cancer, too. We shared our stories about being by the bedside when they went: his mother enduring long and laborious breaths, while my father’s passing, I explained, was slightly more peaceful.

At some point before lunch, as the mountain began to get more populated with skiers, George and I parted ways.

I couldn’t ski with Dad that first morning out, but in some ways I certainly did.