Mourning for ski season feels a little trivial right now. But amid news of global pandemic and strife, quarantined at home I found myself wishing that all of us could have a little closing day energy in our lives. The chaos, the conviviality, and the community of closing day exemplifies all of the best parts of skiing. It’s our collective freak flag raised to its zenith, flying free.

Photo Credit: Anton Enerlov

Since we can’t all be together, we asked friends, writers, and photographers to share some favorite memories of closing days past, and collected some of the wildest stories, photos, and videos to go along with them. Here’s to you, the freaks, the kooks, the diehards, the Jerrys, all the best skiers on the mountain. We miss you and we’ll see you on the backside. Maybe in jeans, maybe BN.

Photo Credit: Jeff Engerbretson

“After my last classes of freshman year, I grabbed my mom’s mini-van to hit closing day at Sunday River. I crushed slushy bumps between dirt patches and lapped the Barker Quad all day in a Kool Cigarettes tank top. I also forgot to wear sunscreen. My beater tan lasted the rest of that summer. You know what they say, ‘Some tanlines. Some regrets.’ Or something like that.” —Kade Krichko, former POWDER intern

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kade Krichko

“I always get a little sad around closing day. Even as someone that gets to ski a lot, it never seems like I got enough. The F*cking Scorpion Nationals, held annually at Sun Valley as the unofficial last run, always helped though. The race takes place at 4:20 closing day, rain or shine, snow or sagebrush, on a run called Scorpion, and on Scorpion skis (Google it). It’s essentially a Chinese downhill to the bottom, and then a sprint to a bar a couple blocks away to slam a beer for the win. It’s fast, it’s dangerous, and, while maybe not the best run of the season, it’s always a memorable ski that softens the blow of the encroaching summer.” —Griffin Post, professional skier and POWDER contributor