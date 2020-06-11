Mourning for ski season feels a little trivial right now. But amid news of global pandemic and strife, quarantined at home I found myself wishing that all of us could have a little closing day energy in our lives. The chaos, the conviviality, and the community of closing day exemplifies all of the best parts of skiing. It’s our collective freak flag raised to its zenith, flying free.
Since we can’t all be together, we asked friends, writers, and photographers to share some favorite memories of closing days past, and collected some of the wildest stories, photos, and videos to go along with them. Here’s to you, the freaks, the kooks, the diehards, the Jerrys, all the best skiers on the mountain. We miss you and we’ll see you on the backside. Maybe in jeans, maybe BN.
“After my last classes of freshman year, I grabbed my mom’s mini-van to hit closing day at Sunday River. I crushed slushy bumps between dirt patches and lapped the Barker Quad all day in a Kool Cigarettes tank top. I also forgot to wear sunscreen. My beater tan lasted the rest of that summer. You know what they say, ‘Some tanlines. Some regrets.’ Or something like that.” —Kade Krichko, former POWDER intern
“I always get a little sad around closing day. Even as someone that gets to ski a lot, it never seems like I got enough. The F*cking Scorpion Nationals, held annually at Sun Valley as the unofficial last run, always helped though. The race takes place at 4:20 closing day, rain or shine, snow or sagebrush, on a run called Scorpion, and on Scorpion skis (Google it). It’s essentially a Chinese downhill to the bottom, and then a sprint to a bar a couple blocks away to slam a beer for the win. It’s fast, it’s dangerous, and, while maybe not the best run of the season, it’s always a memorable ski that softens the blow of the encroaching summer.” —Griffin Post, professional skier and POWDER contributor
“One of my favorite memories is boot-packing up Alf’s High Rustler at Alta Ski Area after I forgot my pass in my backpack on the last chair of the day. I had promised my visiting friends I would meet them up top in a lap. That lap certainly took a little longer, and they were surprised to realize the individual hiking up was me, however, nothing was going to stop me from enjoying one of my favorite views for the last time.” —Noah Wetzel, photographer
Skier Brooks Curran decided his 2018-2019 season didn’t end when the single chair stopped spinning. He had to get it till the getting was gone. You could call it heavy-duty gear testing. We call it a good time.
To us, you can’t say closing day without immediately conjuring many on the POWDER staff’s second favorite type of snow: slushy bumps. Few filmmakers have illustrated this sacrosanct niveous phenomenon better than Greg Stump.
“My favorite last day of skiing was in Chamonix after we sent off all the film rolls. All the footage is done, I’m exhausted. All I could think of was getting the fuck out of Chamonix to Maui to start editing. And take some time away from Plake. But the best closing day party isn’t at a resort. It was when I walked to Tuckerman Ravine with my dad when I was 9 years old. 1969. There was this huge party going on, it wasn’t set up. It was real, and such a ritual in New England.” —Greg Stump
Here’s another classic spring scene from the Greg Stump film, “Fistful of Moguls”
For filmmakers and freestyle skiers, the slushy forgiving snow provides the perfect platform for going big. Skiers shovel some of the most massive hits around closing day, wishing to lace up the season with one final trick—the bigger the better.
“I’ve been fortunate to have experienced more than my share of incredible season enders, but one that stands out in recent memory would have to be the jump in Mammoth that put the exclamation point on the 2017 season while we were shooting for Habit.
“We had been piggybacking on Snowboard Mag’s SuperPark that Spring, and the crown jewel of the event was a 120-plus-foot jump that never quite came together for them. With low-pressure systems circling throughout our stay and the warm and sunny afternoons marred by the infamous Sierra Nevada winds, it wasn’t looking good. That is until the stars finally aligned for one of the most impressive sessions I’ve ever witnessed.
“It was an afternoon that seemed to pass in the blink of an eye, and I know each of the riders suggested that they were in a zone not often experienced, feeding off each other and pushing past their limits.
“Especially considering the trend towards more manageable park features, and the investment and risk that building such a jump entails I’m not sure if we’ll ever see something like that happen again. It’s a memory I’ll fondly look back on as one of the standout closing days of my life.” —Josh Berman, Level 1 founder
Here is an edit that Berman created that day, captured in behind-the-scenes footage from the Level 1 film “Habit.”
There will be more opening days and closing days to come, but we carry these memories through the dry summer months, itching to slide on snow again.
