A Treasured Hat Is a Ski Partner Who Never Bails

Seven years ago, my dad unearthed a box of ‘80s-era corduroy hats from his parents’ house in Washington state. Emblazoned upon each was the name of a different ski hill. He told me to take my pick. Winter Park was white, which is a non-starter for even a wannabe dirtbag. Vail was … Vail. But Taos? Bright turquoise, embroidered with a sun rising over a pyramidal peak. I’d never skied there, but I knew that it had some kind of end-of-the-road appeal, and that it was supposed to be steep. I took it from the box and drove 22 hours from Seattle to San Clemente, California, to start an internship at this magazine. The editors liked my hat.

That fall, I never wore another hat. I hiked in it, drank Tecates on the beach in it, got stuck at the Mexican border in it. I did just about everything but ski in it. (This was fall in California, after all.) One night at a karaoke bar, I stashed it under my friend’s car in the parking lot before a lot of West Coast IPAs and what must have been a bad Dixie Chicks cover (or three), and I forgot the hat.

I was devastated.

Two weeks later, on Hot Dog Monday at a bar fittingly called Knuckleheads, a vaguely familiar bald Marine walked in the door, raised his eyebrows, pointed emphatically at me, and walked out. He came back in wearing the hat.

After that, I figured whatever special power that hat held was spent. But fast-forward through four winters on the road, coaxing my Subaru through British Columbia blizzards, crashing on couches in Montana, sampling the finest skiing the Midwest and Northeast had to offer, and choking on chest-deep powder in Utah and the Pacific Northwest. Eventually, I landed a job in Santa Fe, New Mexico, just two hours down the road from the ski hill I’d been wearing on my unwashed head for years.

This winter marks the third my grin will be plastered across a Taos season pass, and I couldn’t be happier about it. It’s even weirder and steeper than they said.

No matter how many locals you overhear talking about the good old days—before fat skis and lift lines that you can see from outer space—I’d argue that skiing is pretty consistent. What made Taos special in the ‘80s, when my dad first skied there and picked up the hat, still holds true today. The snow is cold and dry, the bootpacks are unforgiving and the people are just a little out there.

My early 20s were defined by constant change: cities, apartments, jobs, relationships. One of the few things I could count on was skiing. Life felt complicated until winter settled in, and then, at least until May, my priorities were straight. I skied all over, reluctant to call any mountain home, but during the ski season I never woke up wondering what to do with my day. I had an equal taste for heavy Northwest storms and bright Rocky Mountain sunshine. But somehow I got tangled up in Taos. I like riding the chairlift with the same people day after day, carving the same 12 turns underneath Chair 2 and drinking the same $5 margaritas on the deck.

Sometimes, the detritus that sifts down through generations of skiers is a little more meaningful than you’d expect. An old Greg Stump VHS leads you to the perfect backcountry hit; your grandma’s stretchy pants snag you a date at après; the lift ticket still dangling from that neon onesie happens to be from your childhood hill. And a sweaty old cap might just point you home.

Abigail Barronian is a writer and editor based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She’s looking forward to matching with you on Tinder this winter.

