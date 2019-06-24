A Step-by-Step Guide to Detoxing from Your Winter Burrito Diet

Oh no. Ski season has ended (okay, not everywhere), and with it your grasp of social norms. Turns out that when the bullwheel stops turning, it’s no longer passé to wear the same pair of (ski) pants every day, nor is it cool to walk around with a tan line that resembles a dirt beard.

But, perhaps worst of all is the realization that your two-burrito-a-day diet from this winter is not really that sustainable in the off season and is currently worrying your family and friends.

Like most cosmic shifts, this type of revelation is a painful one, and the transition away from tortilla can be a bumpy, unfulfilling ride. After years of intensive hands-on research at Tex-Mex institutions from the Sierra Nevada to the Green Mountains, we have established a step-by-step detox plan to move you (and your waistline) beyond the burrito. Well, at least until next season.

Step 1. Admit you have a problem

This is often the hardest part of the transition away from mountain town Tex-Mex. After all, what’s so bad about a heavenly mixture of rice, beans and carnitas smothered in cheese and topped with some pico de gallo and guac?

Like most things, burritos are healthy in moderation. However, when your food pyramid is actually a cylinder wrapped in tin foil and you just purchased an infomercial blanket that looks like a tortilla(/), it might be time to face the facts.

Step 2: Mitigate risks and temptations

Your ski season lease is up, and it’s time to pack your life into the back of the Suby again in search of cheaper pastures. This is an opportune moment to move away from the burrito shack at the access road turnoff and closer to—I don’t know—a tea shop? Avoiding temptation will be key on your path to a healthier (and less full) you.

Step 3: Let friends know you plan to quit

Okay, this might come with a bit of ridicule from the dudes and dudettes that you have shared chairlift burritos with just a few weeks ago, but let people know you are serious about making a change and eventually they will respect you (except on Taco Tuesdays, of course).

This is also the time to start gravitating towards the mountain town yoga and kombucha crowd that are already well beyond their Mexi-munching days. This group is more than willing to have participants in their newest culinary explorations. Is that a kale twig and moist earth smoothie? Yum.

Step 4: Remove all reminders

It might be painful, but remember that this is only temporary. In addition to burning that hideous tortilla blanket, take all of your burrito punch cards out of your wallet and put them into a lockbox. After a trusted family member or friend from the aforementioned yoga cult changes the combination, know that you will be safe from cashing in on that free Gringo Loco burrito you earned last season until the snow falls again.

Step 5: Develop coping strategies

Leaving the burrito life behind is never a clean cut, so creating a few coping strategies along the journey can go a long way.

We suggest wrapping everything you eat in a tortilla, a strategy that will help trick your mind into thinking that beetroot and goat cheese casserole is in fact a burrito.

Inversely, if the recovery process is moving a little slower, start by wrapping your normal burrito contents in lettuce. It turns out that lettuce is scientifically proven to reduce outside judgement without reducing the flavor of refried beans.

As a last layer of defense, always carry a wide-mouthed bottle of water on your person. If you find yourself caving to cravings at the nearby burrito den, quickly dunk your burrito in the water. Just like nobody likes a soggy ski boot, a soggy burrito is a real craving killer.

Step 6: Celebrate your victories

Weaning off the burrito diet is not an easy journey, and each step deserves its own moment of recognition. Be proud of each day lived without your tortilla-sheathed life force, and remember…there are always tacos.