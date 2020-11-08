This story originally appeared in the Fall 2020 (49.1) issue of POWDER.

Wind shook the little shack where we stopped for lunch. Grown men outside leaned into the gale with their arms outstretched like zombies; others clung to the stairway. Skiers lucky enough to have found their boards herringboned across the flats, duckfooted, alone, terrified by the knowledge that in a few short minutes the entire resort—the entire region, in fact—would shut down as hurricane-force winds moved in from the west.

Marcello Cominetti put his spoon down. He was more concerned with the quality of the barley soup than the weather. “I should call the polizia,” he said quietly, referring to the soup. Then he shouldered his pack and walked out. A skiing and climbing guide for more than 40 years, Marcello is considered one of the best in a valley known to breed the greatest alpinists in the world. He scaled a climbing route on Mount Fitz Roy in Patagonia with a client for fun, back when only a handful of people had completed it. When Sylvester Stallone and a film crew of 200 arrived in Italy’s Dolomites to shoot the preposterous climbing film Cliffhanger, they hired Cominetti to be a stunt double. Stallone needed it, Cominetti said. When the actor stepped out of the helicopter in loafers onto a glacier the first day, he slipped and slid 300 yards, nearly to his death.

Cominetti was unconcerned about the weather we now faced, as long as we got to the rifugio by dark. Ski mountaineer and Chamonix-based guide Giulia Monego—a Venetian who grew up FIS racing in nearby Cortina—followed him into the gale. Her friend Christina Lustenberger, a professional skier and ACMG guide from British Columbia, headed out next. Photographer David Reddick and I took up the rear as we lowered our heads and skinned straight uphill into the teeth of the storm.