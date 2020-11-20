This story originally appeared as the Intro in the Winter 2020 (49.2) issue of POWDER.

By the time you read this, perhaps the final issue of Powder, our parent company will have ceased operations of the magazine indefinitely.

The founding editors published the first issue of Powder Magazine in Sun Valley, Idaho in 1973. They called it “a celebration of powder skiing … the finest variety of skiing there is. To us, powder means freedom, with an emphasis not on how you do it, but just doing it more.” Forty-nine years later, we couldn’t agree more.

Yet the world looks different than when the first issue was published. It certainly looks different since the last time most of us skied together. So, we must adapt. Skiers are good at this. We know how to find and adjust to a new line. With that in mind, I’d like to respectfully make an edit to that first Intro published in Powder.

There is, of course, absolutely no freedom like skiing powder. It propels you into a weightless existence in a world that feels increasingly heavy; it is the only act I know of that can pull you out of your brain and into your soul where you are reminded that the only moment in which you can be alive is the present moment. Forget the rest. The founding editors were right to put an emphasis on doing it more.

But when it comes to skiing powder—like eating homemade bread dipped in hot, melted cheese; like sex; like days when every person you love is still alive on this Earth—we will never be satiated. No matter how much we do it, we will always want more. As skiers, whether it’s one day on skis or 100, we cannot get enough. That we get to do it at all is the most important thing.