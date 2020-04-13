A Day Worth Suffering For

I had boot trouble, but what else was new. My liners were packed out wafer thin and that feeling of bone hitting plastic on each landing wasn’t how it is supposed to be. But I was having my best day of the season, so I downed more ibuprofen and caught the next chair.

I was back at Alta with my girlfriend on an honest-to-goodness vacation. Phone off—if emails pile up in an inbox and they don’t make a sound, you keep skiing. It was glorious, and I was going to milk every damned second of it.

The first few days were soft bluebird and good-hearted shenanigans, trying to stay out of the way in employee housing where the two of us used to live and greeting old friends with old mischief. We bashed soft bumps down the Collins Hollywood line in the sun, made a few pit stops at the schnapps box with a new friend, and skied bell-to-bell for the first time that year.

It wasn’t until Monday morning, our last ski day, when we woke up to 14 inches of Utah blower that I realized the full extent of the damage to my ankles and shins. As I hobbled up to the employee break room for a cup of coffee, I doubted any amount of NSAIDs could get me into skiing shape. But I’d set a time to meet up with a friend and I had no interest in bailing, so I thanked my past self for not drinking the night before and downed a few more miracles of modern chemistry. Putting my feet back into polyurethane prison felt like willfully diving into an alpine lake. The brain wants what the body rejects.

We skated down towards the Collins lift line while my shins punished me for each turn. My friend Brandon met us by the Buckhorn building. He’s lived at Alta for many more years than I have, and we were hoping that he might take us to some places we hadn’t discovered in our ample, but single season living at the resort the year prior.

I let him know that I was trying to take it a little easy that day. To which he said “Sure, we’ll keep it nice and chill,” and proceeded to rocket down the steep glade underneath the lift. The 14 inches of soft Utah powder blanketed the bumps, creating a perfect three-dimensional playground, each convexity urging you to launch towards the next, and as I charged to keep up, I found each turn easier and less painful than the last.

By the time I finished the last few turns beneath High Boy, I’d forgotten all about my toilet paper-thin liners. Brandon took us to the backside hike, climbing the ridge between that separates the Collins Gulch from the Albion Basin, with 360-degree views of Devil’s Castle, Mount Baldy, and Mount Superior. From there I expected us to drop the backside of East Greely, but Brandon pointed to a patch of fresh snow above the High Traverse. Few people drop so early on the Hight T, pushing farther toward the coveted terrain of West and High Rustler. But that patch held about six or seven turns as perfect as a canceled meeting. We took them.

I don’t remember much about the rest of that day and I have all but forgotten the pain, but I found a world of joy in those few turns. Spending a day in my favorite place with the best people on a sleeper storm day was all the medicine I needed. It was so good I forgot to replace my liners before my next ski day.