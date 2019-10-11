A-Basin Wins Colorado’s Race to Open

A mere hour and a half after Keystone announced they would open their lifts tomorrow, October 12th, A-Basin fired back that they would in fact open today. Keystone is left with a stunning defeat as The Legend once again takes the crown. This marks one of the shortest summer seasons in memory, with Mammoth shutting down just two months ago.

But I must ask, are the coveted laurels anything more than a spectacle of new snowmaking technology? Either way it’s game on, and here comes the miraculous mess. Whether the larger White Ribbon of Death will be on the slopes of A-Basin or on the slightly-snow-covered I-70 remains to be seen.