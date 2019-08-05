6 Signs Winter is Just Around the Corner

Yes people, the summer doldrums are officially in full swing. Our 4th of July hype has faded, Mammoth is closed, and skiers everywhere are suffering the worst stretch of non-skiing of the year.

It’s times like these that it’s nearly impossible to see the light at the end of the snow tunnel, but it’s essential that we keep those faint traces of stoke alive. If throwing your head in the freezer and listening to Game of Thrones “Winter is Coming’ YouTube compilations just isn’t cutting it anymore, here are a few reminders that snowy salvation is coming quickly around the bend.

Ski movie trailers are dropping

Sure, ski movie season is a surefire sign that winter is on its way, but ski movie trailer season is our favorite appetizer. This week Faction and TGR served up some tasty morsels of hype, gifting us trailers for their new flicks and no doubt kicking off a flurry of trailer drops in the coming weeks. Bring it.

Frankie MacDonald’s winter weather report is already live

The Farmer’s Almanac is about to release its 2020 winter weather forecast, but Nova Scotia’s celebrity weather crier, Frankie MacDonald has already made his snowy weather predictions for this ski season, and that’s all we need to get the engines revving. According to Mr. Mac, New England better buckle-up for a slew of Nor’Easters, while Tahoe and the Pacific Northwest might want to pack the rain jackets this season. Can’t you just feel the utter joy and head-shaking disappointment of ski friends across the continent? Winter, we are ready for you.

Vail just bought your favorite ski hill

Like birds migrating south for the winter and the arrival of spiced latte drinks, nothing says it’s almost winter like Vail snatching up another of your favorite ski resorts. Last week, the Epic Empire decided to buy not one, but 17 of those bad boys, which means that heck, we might already be too late for first chair.

You’re sweating profusely

The night is darkest just before the dawn, so just remember that that swamp in your shorts is a sign of lower temperatures to come. The summer swelter is at its peak, but we’re just about over it, so even out that goggle tan and jump in an ice bath. Think of it as a horrible summer fever afflicting our cold-loving community—sometimes we just need to sweat it out. (Also, change your shorts).

South American ski FOMO is at an all-time high

A simple check of your Instagram feed is all it takes to realize that, while you are sitting in your office, your dirtbag friends are absolutely getting it south of the Equator.

Sure, this may cause instantaneous seasonal affective disorder, but it’s also indication that South America and Oceania are peaking, meaning that we’re on the edge of our favorite seasonal shift. Hang in there, ski brethren, the skiing down there probably isn’t even that deep anyways.

Skis are on car ski racks in Oregon

Rumor has it that there have been sightings of skis on car roof racks across the state of Oregon, meaning that ski season is just about underway in the Beaver State. Wait, wait, you’re saying that ski season never ended at Mount Hood? Okay, false alarm, but uh, what the hell are we doing sitting here?!