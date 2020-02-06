2020 Dew Tour Copper Live Webcast Day 1

Watch 2020 Dew Tour Copper! Day 1 will have Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifer, Women’s Ski Modified Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota and Snowboard Team Challenge (Slopestyle, Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota, Streetstyle). When the competition isn’t going on, be sure to watch DEW VIEW, an additional live show featuring behind the scenes interviews, footage from practices, commentary, and more. See more at https://dewtour.com

Schedule for Thursday, February 6 (Times listed in MST)

8:45 – 9:45 AM Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier

10:30 – 11:30 AM Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifer

12:30 – 1:00 PM Snowboard Team Challenge: Slopestyle

1:00-1:35 PM Ski Team Challenge: Slopestyle

2:15 – 2:45 PM Snowboard Team Challenge: Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota

2:45 – 3:20 PM Ski Team Challenge: Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota

3:45 – 4:15 PM Snowboard Team Challenge: Streetstyle

4:15 – 4:50 PM Ski Team Challenge: Streetstyle