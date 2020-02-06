2020 Dew Tour Copper Live Webcast Day 1
Check out the men's ski slopestyle qualifiers and the women's superpipe final!
Watch 2020 Dew Tour Copper! Day 1 will have Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifer, Women’s Ski Modified Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota and Snowboard Team Challenge (Slopestyle, Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota, Streetstyle). When the competition isn’t going on, be sure to watch DEW VIEW, an additional live show featuring behind the scenes interviews, footage from practices, commentary, and more. See more at https://dewtour.com
Schedule for Thursday, February 6 (Times listed in MST)
8:45 – 9:45 AM Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier
10:30 – 11:30 AM Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifer
12:30 – 1:00 PM Snowboard Team Challenge: Slopestyle
1:00-1:35 PM Ski Team Challenge: Slopestyle
2:15 – 2:45 PM Snowboard Team Challenge: Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota
2:45 – 3:20 PM Ski Team Challenge: Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota
3:45 – 4:15 PM Snowboard Team Challenge: Streetstyle
4:15 – 4:50 PM Ski Team Challenge: Streetstyle
