I was raised among the rolling Green Mountains of Vermont, parented by photographers and diehard skiers. Reluctantly, I found myself in college at the University of Vermont, settling for the perks of in-state tuition and putting my childhood dreams of big mountains and deep west coast snow on hold. Completely burnt out from ski racing, I was lucky enough to find myself surrounded by a group of ripping freeskiers from Mad River Glen. While chasing them around I found fuel in the pursuit of new lines, deep snow, and the power that a single image has to inspire people.

Vermont’s winters have become increasingly marked by reliable weather—weeks of rain in January and polar vortexes, which combine to form one certain snow condition: Frozen Granular. Affectionately known as death cookies, this snow surface is great for two things: avoiding postholing while exploring new zones, and ensuring you’ll feel extremely rewarded when graced by the magic of a classic Nor’easter.

You’d struggle to find a friendlier and more passionate group of skiers anywhere else in the world. This gallery represents the moments that remind me why Vermont is so special. Moments that make the seemingly endless variable conditions, bootpacks, and bushwhacks oh so worth it.