This South Lake Tahoe Festival is the Ultimate Après Event

Altus Festival recently announced the second phase lineup for their inaugural event March 18-21 in South Lake Tahoe. Phase two reinforces Altus’ commitment to combining world-class talent with vibrant underground community collectives for an adventure-filled, fully-packaged mountain festival.

Phase two of the Altus lineup starts off strong with All Day I Dream head honcho Lee Burridge and resident Hoj, the global stylings of Yoruba Records founder Osunlade, melodic and emotive tones from Spanish DJ/producer Edu Imbernon, a 100% live set from Bay Area legend Sunshine Jones (of Dubtribe Soundsystem), a holistic sensory experience from Nick Monaco, and the iconic sounds of Hipp-E and Halo’s superduo H Foundation.

Check out the full line-up below and get your discounted tickets here by using promo code ALTUS20GRP25.