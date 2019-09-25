This is Not How You Expect a Sit Skier to Ride Winter Park
Everyone’s social media feeds are chalk full of pro athletes doing flips and jumping cornices. Trevor Kennison asks, “Why can’t I do that in my sport?” Kennison lost the ability to walk in a snowboarding accident back in 2014. When he moved back to Colorado, he found his way back to the mountain in the form of a sit ski. Trevor can now be found bombing off cliffs with his friends, radiating positivity. “Before my injury I was positive, but after my injury, I’m definitely taking it to the next level,” We spent a few days with Kennison last winter, tearing around his home mountain of Winter Park to learn more about what makes him tick. Check out his story in the video below.
