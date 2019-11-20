This Heated Jacket Will Keep You Skiing Bell to Bell

Engineered to battle the cold, this season’s ROXY Premiere Collection introduces Warmlink Technology to make even the harshest conditions more comfortable. Internal heating panels keep the warm in and the cold out, while sleek, sophisticated styling ensure that you’ll feel and look good from the top of the hill to the bottom. Each jacket comes equipped with a custom ROXY branded Skullcandy Stash Portable Battery Pack to keep you warm all day.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ROXY

The ROXY Premiere Jacket features 20k ROXY DryFlight® Technology and PrimaLoft® Gold Luxe Eco insulation for ultimate warmth. ROXY HYDROSMART technology integrated in the collar will keep your skin moisturized on those blistering cold days. Find out more at ROXY’s website.