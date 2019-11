Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

10 Barrel Brewing Co and Lucas Wachs have teamed up to present a short film made to have you drooling for winter. Featuring footage from last winter in British Columbia, Washington and at home in Oregon, “Wachs This” is the culmination of Wachs’ best ski trips of 2018-19.

Powder Newsletter

Subscribe to Powder’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.