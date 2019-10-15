Boston’s Biggest Ski Shop Almost Never Happened

This content was produced in partnership with The Ski Monster.

Eric Gerrmann and George Michaelsen were in a tough spot. They had gambled on opening a ski shop in central Boston, but their brand connections had been supportive, heck, even excited to see new energy in the metro area ski scene. Riding the high, they found 11,000 square feet within blocks of the Boston Garden, signed a 10-year lease, and started preparing to open their shop, The Ski Monster, that fall.

Yet when it came time to fill inventory, the brands had changed their tune. Sell to you year one? Not likely. You already have the space? We can’t help.

They scrambled to fill what shelves they could, but as the days dragged on, Gerrmann and Michaelsen could feel their decade-long dream unraveling before their first sale.

That’s when the phone rang.

The woman on the other end was panicking. She was heading out of town and needed a ski bag. Now. Michaelsen said they didn’t have anything in stock, but could order one for the next day. Her flight was in two hours. Logan to Tahoe. Flustered, but determined not to let her slip away, Michaelsen reacted. He offered up his own ski bag—recently purchased for $200—for $90.

“I got us on the board for $95.63,” he remembers. “That was September 2014. That was a big one.”

After that, the people kept coming, and the brands—unable to ignore that message—followed suit. Five years later, The Ski Monster hasn’t stopped running an online and brick and mortar ski business just a few minutes-walk from the home of the Boston Celtics. In the process, they have created a hub for skiers in New England’s largest metropolis, establishing a brash and unapologetic brand built on getting Beantown’s skiers from Jay Peak to Jackson Hole.

“There was this huge contingent of skiers in [the city] that really wanted something to exist,” explains Gerrmann. “We just happened to go ahead and put that [right in downtown].”

Inside The Ski Monster, it’s loud. No, that’s not a reference to the floor-to-ceiling murals that decorate the shop (all hand-painted by Michaelsen’s sister, Elysia, by the way). Between the 2000w QSC subwoofer sitting behind the store’s decorative chairlift and the in-shop DJ that spins every weekend, the volume is actually cranked up at The Ski Monster. But there’s a method to the music, according to Michaelsen.

“Ski retail is very boring, we wanted to turn everything up a bit,” he says. “We want to make people feel good, but not sell them something they shouldn’t have. When you create a space like that in a place like this, it’s a magnet.”

The scene Michaelsen and Gerrmann have created in Boston is a far cry from where they got their start crawling through the underbelly of New England ski shops. While attending UMass Lowell, the college roommates got their first taste of selling gear out at a small ski shop in southern New Hampshire. When they weren’t working or skipping class to steal turns at Wachusett and Crotched, they geeked out on gear. After attending a ski demo in Stratton, Vermont, the pair realized an opportunity.

“We thought that if we could actually tell people how this ski gear compared instead of just saying that everything is awesome, we could probably sell some skis on the Internet,” says Michaelsen.

That was 2007, and the beginning of the online sales boom that would give rise to giants like evo and Backcountry. Michaelsen and Gerrmann convinced their boss to let them sling shop inventory online and share the profits, and The Ski Monster was born. Soon they had increased store revenue by 40 percent.

Still, they felt constrained by the ski retail scene. They loved the community of the shop, but Michaelsen and Gerrmann wanted to go big, not just hit a bottom line. After a series of business partnerships fizzled, they realized it was time to go it alone.

When the duo opened up their current Boston storefront in 2014, they did it with their experiences of what not to do in mind. That meant keeping online sales strong while also creating a knowledgeable ski shop community that puts the customer first—always.

Every year they send their employees skiing—Jackson, Aspen, Tahoe—and foot the bill, making sure their crew is out skiing on what they’re selling on Canal Street. Gerrmann sees the obvious sales benefit in the employee-planned trips, but also appreciates a certain shop rat irony.

“When I was first selling equipment, I’d have these guys come in and tell me about these places that I just wished I could go to,” he remembers. “To have the kid that they just assume works here say that he just got back from Jackson Hole too, and that it was epic—that’s evening the playing field.”

A small group of full-time employees have turned The Ski Monster into an adult candy store. It’s bread-and-butter boot-fitting operation and otherworldly gear selection isn’t meant to appeal to everyone, and that’s by design. Acknowledging that much of their market are skiers who want high performance gear for a few trips every year, Michaelsen and Gerrmann have adapted their inventory accordingly.

“Our customers, ranging from 20 to 70, are basically forever-30-year-olds,” says Michaelsen. “They work hard and a lot, so when it’s time to play, they want to have the best experience possible. Time is valuable. “Our customers are most concerned with having the best equipment for the job, not the cheapest left over thing that’s the wrong size. And because we deliver on the best gear for our customers over and over again, we’re thriving.”

Just like its urban storefront, The Ski Monster knows that their approach is gamble by old-guard shop standards, but with ski retail increasingly moving away from traditional ski shops, the shop has chosen to throw the old rule book out the window. Its city has responded, turning the Canal Street store into Boston’s ski capital.

For Michaelsen and Gerrmann, it’s been a hand well-played.

“We knew it was going to be cool,” says Michaelsen. “But not as cool as it ended up being.”