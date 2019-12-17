This content was produced in partnership with Mammoth Mountain.

Standing tall at 11,053 feet, Mammoth is legendary for massive snowfall and one of the longest ski seasons in the country. This was no secret to Mammoth’s founder, Dave McCoy, who knew this from studying the landscape and weather patterns of the Eastern Sierra as a City of Los Angeles hydrographer.

In this short film, a NASA scientist, a weathercaster, a long-time Mammoth Mountain ski patroller and a professor of snow hydrology talk through the science of how California’s big mountain home continually tops the snowfall charts.