The Road to Prime Springtime Backcountry Skiing

The article was produced in partnership with Nokian Tyres.
Come springtime, some of the country’s most scenic roads also access some of backcountry skiing’s most beloved descents. These peaks, ridges, and couloirs are at their best when the 24-hour melt/freeze cycle turns the snow to corn and a few extra hours of daylight allow for leisurely skins to and from the car. Get yours packed up and, come Memorial Day, your friends might wonder how you tacked on another 10 days of skiing after all the resorts closed for the season.
Beartooth Basin, WY
How to Get There: The Beartooth Highway, which straddles the Montana/Wyoming border between Red Lodge and Cooke City, is considered one of the most beautiful drives in the country. But skier and riders love it for more than just the views of the Yellowstone ecosystem. Just south of the Montana border, sits Beartooth Basin, a ski area that doesn’t even open until mid-May, and often operates into July.
Where to Ski: The ski area runs two poma lifts up the Twin Lakes Headwall, and the in-bounds terrain varies from mellow 15-degree slopes, to spicy 50-degree faces, with much of it trending toward the steeper side. It’s a perfect place to cut your teeth on big mountain terrain and steep couloirs. The Beartooth Basin crew often builds jumps and rails for folks who like slushy spring park shreds; if ski touring is your game, the lifts are an easy way to access big backcountry lines.
Where to Eat/Drink Afterward: Options on the road and at the ski area are basically non-existent, so pack accordingly. You can get snacks, drinks, and Wyoming-y trinkets at the Top of the Road Store, but your best bets are on either side of the pass. Grab breakfast at the Bearclaw Bakery in Cooke City, and end you day with food at Las Palmitas or the Red Box Car, and a drink at Sam’s Tap Room in Red Lodge.
Glacier National Park, MT
How to Get There: Montana bills itself as the “Last Best Place” and when it comes to spring ski season, that about nails it. Keep your eyes on opening day of Going to the Sun Road, which transects Glacier National Park. It accesses atmospheric high-angle ski terrain in one of the most beautiful settings in the country. Depending on the winter snowpack, the snow often stays good through July.
Where to Ski: Logan Pass, at the top of Going to the Sun, is a jumping off point for a ton of spring and summer skiing. You can find mellow, close-to-the road turns at Hidden Lake and the Hanging Garden Snowfield, or climb Clements Peak or Reynolds Peak for steeper shots.
Where to Eat/Drink Afterward: National Parks aren’t known for their abundance of diverse food, but in West Glacier you can stop at the Sunflower Café for creative sandwiches and all-day breakfast. Nearby Whitefish is a culinary gem, with options ranging from burgers at the Bulldog Saloon to elk steaks at Tupelo Grille.
Route 20, WA
How to Get There: Entrance to North Cascades National Park is free, thanks to the fact the Washington State Route 20 runs through the middle of the park’s huge, rangy mountains. The road, which winds past glacially blue Diablo Lake, puts Seattle skiers less than a three-hour drive from huge spiny peaks with runs steep and long enough to garner comparisons to Alaska.
Where to Ski: In the winter you can pay a heli to take you into the alpine terrain on Washington Pass, but when the road is open, you can quickly skin into a wide range of terrain, from the mellow basin in the shadow of the Liberty Bell to the committed steeps of Silver Star Peak. There are years-worth of big lines and looping traverses to ski, all relatively easily accessible from the road.
Where to Eat/Drink Afterward: On the east side of the pass, the tiny hamlet of Mazama is home to the Mazama Store, where you can get baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, and the best baguettes outside of France. From there, keep heading east to Winthrop to hit the Old Schoolhouse Brewery, or the Sixknot Cider House, which both serve good food in addition to locally-made beverages. Late night, stop by the Copper Glance for cocktails and music.
Mirror Lake Highway, UT
How to Get There: The Wasatch Mountains, just outside of Salt Lake City, are home to six of the most famous ski resorts in the world, but just east of the crowded Wasatch front lie the almost entirely undeveloped Uinta Mountains. The Mirror Lake Highway—the state’s highest road—winds through them, and offers the kind of skiing experience you won’t find at the more famous, nearby ski resorts.
Where to Ski: The road accesses a range of beautiful and interesting mountains like Watson, Bald, Murdock, Reids, and Hayden, all tick-off peaks for Utah ski mountaineers. These are some of the highest peaks in the state, and have the second most terrain above tree line of any mountain range in the lower 48 states. In the springtime, the big open alpine bowls and peaks are a corn snow skier’s delight.
Where to Eat/Drink Afterward: Kamas, the closest town, is a slice of old-school Americana. Stop at the Mirror Lake Diner, or Hi-Mountain Drug for enormous plates of comfort food. If you dawn patrol and are back to the car in time for brunch, hit the Woodland Biscuit Company in nearby Woodland, for huge fluffy biscuit sandwiches.
