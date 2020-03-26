The Road to Prime Springtime Backcountry Skiing

The article was produced in partnership with Nokian Tyres.

Come springtime, some of the country’s most scenic roads also access some of backcountry skiing’s most beloved descents. These peaks, ridges, and couloirs are at their best when the 24-hour melt/freeze cycle turns the snow to corn and a few extra hours of daylight allow for leisurely skins to and from the car. Get yours packed up and, come Memorial Day, your friends might wonder how you tacked on another 10 days of skiing after all the resorts closed for the season.

Photo Credit: Beau Fredlund

Beartooth Basin, WY

How to Get There: The Beartooth Highway, which straddles the Montana/Wyoming border between Red Lodge and Cooke City, is considered one of the most beautiful drives in the country. But skier and riders love it for more than just the views of the Yellowstone ecosystem. Just south of the Montana border, sits Beartooth Basin, a ski area that doesn’t even open until mid-May, and often operates into July.

Where to Ski: The ski area runs two poma lifts up the Twin Lakes Headwall, and the in-bounds terrain varies from mellow 15-degree slopes, to spicy 50-degree faces, with much of it trending toward the steeper side. It’s a perfect place to cut your teeth on big mountain terrain and steep couloirs. The Beartooth Basin crew often builds jumps and rails for folks who like slushy spring park shreds; if ski touring is your game, the lifts are an easy way to access big backcountry lines.

Where to Eat/Drink Afterward: Options on the road and at the ski area are basically non-existent, so pack accordingly. You can get snacks, drinks, and Wyoming-y trinkets at the Top of the Road Store, but your best bets are on either side of the pass. Grab breakfast at the Bearclaw Bakery in Cooke City, and end you day with food at Las Palmitas or the Red Box Car, and a drink at Sam’s Tap Room in Red Lodge.