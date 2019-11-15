Step It Up on Your Next Ski Trip to B.C.







For skiers, B.C. reads like a pop-up book of limitless options. Beginning at the volcanic formations of the Coast and finishing at the jagged collisions of the earth’s crust 500 kilometers east in the Interior, it’s a place delivered as though from the imagination.

There are more mountain ranges, climates, and snow types packed into Canada’s westernmost province than almost any other skiable zone in the civilized world—and a population density of only about 12 people per square mile to compete with.

Reading from west to east, here’s how to road trip through B.C.’s 13 flagship resorts, and step it up with the most iconic lines and après spots along the way.

THE COAST

Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Start at the bookend of the Pacific Ocean, and your first stop is on the 290-mile-long sliver of mountain-strewn rock that lies off B.C.’s South Coast.

Not to be confused with the metropolis that shares the same name, Vancouver Island holds a quiet population of mellow locals, stoic old-growth forests, and a plethora of bulbous peaks extending up to 7,000 feet from the ocean.

Covered in deep layers of frosting produced by pounding Pacific storms, the island’s biggest ski hill, Mount Washington Alpine Resort, competes with Mt. Baker Ski Area on a given year for the most snowfall in North America.

Whistler Blackcomb

Catch the ferry to the mainland. Jump on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, and drive another hour and a half north to arrive in the beating heart of the North American ski universe. If you’re into big, there is nowhere better than Whistler Blackcomb.

Made up of twin giants with unequalled lift access, this resort commands the throne of skiing on the continent. It has the most skiable acres, the largest spread of terrain, consistently abundant snow, and the second-highest vertical drop. Complete that with a village brimming with world-class art and amenities at the confluence of both mountains’ bases, and skiing here is an existential experience at the nexus of culture and sport.

From the park to the steeps, Whistler Blackcomb holds its ground as a set-piece for some of the most showboat skiing in the world.

You’ll bump elbows with your heroes here; and likely be possessed to push your own limits. While locals will wag chins all night over which mountain is better, Whistler or Blackcomb, the uncontested marquee zone for big mountain aficionados is Blackcomb’s Spanky’s Ladder—an easy boot pack to terrain pulled right out of a ski movie (many, actually).

To get here, take the Glacier Express quad, and slide off to your left, to a short set of steps that delivers you to a 1,650-vertical feet of freeride nirvana. Spanky’s Ladder is the iconic spot that once hosted the Canadian Freeskiing Championships. Jeff Holden made a name for himself here by dropping a 100-foot-cliff in competition.

If you’re lofty, that’s just how big you can go—otherwise stick to the trade routes of Diamond, Garnet and Ruby Bowls to imbibe in some of the longest inbounds freeride terrain in North America. Consistently steep. Consistently deep.

After a solid day of sending, refuel at Splitz Grill in the village with burgers as big as the resort, or sink into craft brews at the Garibaldi Lift Company (GLC), directly at the bottom of Whistler Mountain. Then indulge in the limelight at Garfinkel’s Whistler, a town favourite club that’ll ensure your tired legs are even more tortured by sun up.

THE INTERIOR

Sun Peaks

Drive north from the town of Whistler over Highway 99, and then onto the Trans-Canada Highway heading east. Watch the landscape soften into the rolling hills of the Interior, with desert mesas carved through by slow, winding rivers. As you reach the town of Kamloops (which you can also fly directly into) and the forest gets thick again, drive north for 45 minutes to arrive at Sun Peaks.

With a drier snowpack and colder temperatures than the Coast, this resort’s cruisy and expansive character matches the scenery in perfect step. With a generally mellower character, few people realize this resort is not far off Whistler Blackcomb in terms of skiable acres.

SilverStar Mountain Resort

Continue south onto Highway 97, and into the northern fetch of the Okanagan Valley, where you’ll post up at SilverStar Mountain Resort, near the town of Vernon. Rising 2,500 feet from its base, this mountain’s winding character helped raise leagues of B.C.’s most technical skiers.

You’ll find more honed turns here than anywhere in Western Canada, and a particular passion for freestyle and park. While largely considered to be a locals’ hill, the impressive volumes of champagne powder the Monashee Mountain Range soaks up is on par with that of Japan, making SilverStar just as worthy of a destination.

Lace turns in the steep glades of Putnam Creek—finding openings between scrawny balsam and pine trees—and cycle back up the Powder Gulch Express quad for the better part of the day before it’s all gone. The snow usually lasts longer than you do here, but if you really want to split your thighs, finish the day in Bib’s Bumps. This gargantuan set of pre-shaped moguls is named for the generational influence of freeskier Josh Bibby’s family on the mountain.

While the town of Vernon isn’t far below, SilverStar itself has its own village at its base, too. The Victorian architecture is decorated in Wes Anderson-like pastel tones that make it feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie. If you’re going on vacation, it might as well feel like it, right?

For solid eats with the option to extend into the wee hours of the night, Long John’s is the best place to park your aching buttocks at the end of the day. Lube your arteries with hardy pub fare and Asian fusion, and end up stumbling home hours later with your ski boots still on.

Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is next down the road, by about an hour and 45 minutes. With similar topography to SilverStar, more alpine, and a bigger village, this resort connects to a series of snow-plastered peaks extending out past its own summit.

While SilverStar subsides mostly on local day-visits, Big White carries a bit more of a destination vibe, and its village is more like a bustling town, for those who crave the social side of things.

Apex Mountain Resort

Transitioning from the gravity of the Central Okanagan down to the south, it might feel like driving into a secret little slice of California. Drive south through places with names like Peachland, and Summerland, and into Penticton.

This is wine country, and is one of the most arable areas of B.C., producing grapes and fruit, and some of the driest powder in the province. Apex Mountain Resort is its secret stash, tucked another 45 minutes into the hills west of town, a quiet and humble version of the same stuff on offer from the Okanagan’s more northerly resorts.

THE POWDER HIGHWAY

After years of marketing, it might surprise first-timers to learn that this iconic route through B.C. isn’t actually just one highway, but a series of them—braided extensively through the Kootenay region. Given the 12-foot snowbanks that hem them winter-long, these highways often feel more like backroads. The area’s southern gateway is Highway 3, otherwise known as the Crowsnest Highway.

Whitewater Ski Resort

From the arts-centric town of Nelson—the Queen City of the Kootenays—it’s 24 minutes to Whitewater Ski Resort. Hands down the best time to come here is during the Coldsmoke Powder Festival, which happens this year from February 21st to 23rd. It’s a celebration of backcountry exploration, which was a major part of Whitewater’s inception over 40 years ago.

Nelson was populated in part by American draft dodgers and dissident Russian Dhoukhobors, giving it a lasting counterculture narrative that carries into the skiing, too. The festival brims with clinics, competitions and ski-themed arts-and-culture programming both in Nelson and at the resort, all weekend.

While Whitewater’s vertical is humble, topping out at 2,044 feet, it makes up for it with its spread of burly peaks connecting off the mountain, extending into a rich cloak of forest that holds some of the best tree skiing in the country, not to mention insane amounts of snow.

RED Mountain Resort

When you’re done lapping up the warm feelings and cold smoke, follow signs for Rossland and RED Mountain Resort, an hour down the road. An old mining enclave, today there’s 360-degrees of skiing spread out over four mountains with the best fall line in the Kootenays. RED has some of the most playful and challenging terrain in North America, all in an unspoiled package where classic old lifts drop skiers off in raw terrain that hasn’t been primped by modern times.

RED’s biggest showboat run—which also happens to be one of its best—is right under the Motherlode chair. Link’s Line runs steep and long with a dizzying spread of cliffs and natural booters, and is nowadays also the qualifying run for the modern Canadian Freeskiing Championships, which are also annually held at RED.

You can hone the kind of precise jump turns and sniper airs required here over RED’s four peaks: Red, Granite, Grey and Kirkup. The latter of these is in fact only accessed via snow cat, preserving it for days after a storm, and providing a unique inbounds cat-skiing experience at a fraction of the cost: $10 a ride (right now, that’s $7 American).

Ride the cat and you can log 1,600 vertical feet per drop, and slide back inbounds to catch either the Grey Mountain or Topping Peak chair. How many cat laps you can tick off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will have to do with how quickly you can log the 2,910 total feet each run before cycling back up.

If nothing else speaks to the particular flavour of this town, it’s that one of the most popular watering hole is the curling rink—whether you’re 18 or 80. The Flying Steamshovel Pub is the next best spot in town, which comes with down-home mountain food that’ll keep you good and warm in the Canadian cold. But the best ski bar in Canada, hands down, is back up at the resort. If dancing in your ski boots is your thing, Rafters Pub will feel like home.

Fernie Alpine Resort

Log another four hours on the Crowsnest Highway and you’ll arrive at Fernie Alpine Resort. Looming large above a classic western main street in the town of the same name, the resort traces an impressive series of alpine bowls in the imposing Canadian Rockies.

While these mountains are renowned for being large, mean, and—well—rocky, Fernie sits in a microclimate that bestows it triple the snowpack the Canadian Rockies usually get. Think Alberta Rockies big, with a B.C. snowpack.

Kimberley Alpine Resort

Set your GPS north on Highway 95, following the epic trench between the Canadian Rockies and Purcell Mountains, and Kimberley Alpine Resort is your first stop. This 2,465 foot family mountain is nestled in the sunniest town in Canada (no joke, the nearby Canadian Rockies International Airport logs the most sunny days in the country), while still drawing on the storms the mighty Purcells draw from the west.

It also happens to be based in one of the cutest and most underrated towns in B.C—one that’s enjoying a curious revitalization thanks to the tech industry. Is Kimberley the next Silicone Valley? Probably not, but it’s better that way.

Panorama Mountain Resort

Invermere’s ski mountain, with 4,265 feet of vertical, has produced some of Western Canada’s top racers over the years, thanks to its unparalleled and booming highway-calibre groomers. Nestled in the heart of big, wild mountains the likes of which Patagonia made the film Jumbo Wild, Panorama also has a secret draw for freeriders.

Christina Lustenberger and Ian McIntosh both began their careers here bashing gates, but transitioned into the big peaks they grew up staring at above. The resort’s in a similar transition period, having just opened a new boot pack freeride zone called the Monster to double up what they’ve long offered in Taynton Bowl.

Like Mount Kirkup at RED Mountain Resort, you can also catch a snow cat ride out to the Monster, if you want to skip the hike.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Arrive at the northern tip of the Columbia Valley, where the Canadian Rockies, Sekirks and Purcells collide. Kicking Horse Mountain Resort lies in the last reaches of the Purcells.

Home to the only North American stop on the Freeride World Tour, step up your game by testing yourself on the same face the world’s best compete on: Ozone. The 1,000-vertical foot peak is a rare south-facing gem that’s about a 20-minute boot pack from the top of the Stairway to Heaven chair.

Once you stomp your landings, and filter out the apron, it’s still another 3,000 feet back to the base through groomers and glades. Celebrate your run down in the town of Golden at Whitetooth Brewing Company, where the session ale is especially apt.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Drive west from Golden over Rogers Pass—the heavily glaciated birth place of North American mountaineering—to arrive in Revelstoke. This classic railway town’s eponymous mountain resort boasts the longest vertical drop in North America at 5,620 feet.

Built upon the Selkirk Range’s hulking Mount Mackenzie, the resort is made up of a complex series rolling alpine fall lines that lead into the glades of the Inland Temperate Rainforest: a geoclimate that pounds this place with snow. From the top of the Stoke Chair, hike 20 minutes to Sub Peak to maximize your vertical, and filter back down through the alpine amphitheater of North Bowl.

Head to Kill the Banker next, where you can log 3,000 vertical feet of bumps and cliffs right below the Revelation gondola. A fresh new lift called the Stellar chair relieves bottlenecking at the Stoke chair this season, and the Village Idiot remains your best spot for après, with more ski-themed kitsch than you’ll find in the Canadian Ski Museum.