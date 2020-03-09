Squaw Alpine is Channeling Spring Ahead of its Miracle March

As the Sierra waits for some March snowstorms, Squaw Alpine is channeling its Spring vibes with sunny skies, fresh corduroy and new “Pocket Parks” popping up in new and different corners of the mountains. Join in on the fun solo or with friends with the Spring Ticket Trio. It’s a bundle of 3 lift tickets for $319 that you can use all to yourself or share with friends and is valid any day through the end of the season.

Photo Credit: Squaw Alpine

Look out for fun and lively events and après like the Alpine Spring Music series every weekend, Snow Golf Tournament slated for April 18 and the highly anticipated pond skim, the Cushing Crossing on May 2. Plan your spring getaway today!