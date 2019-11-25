This content was produced in partnership with the New York Regional Office Of Sustainable Tourism.

Only a handful of places have hosted the Winter Olympics twice: St. Moritz, Switzerland; Innsbruck, Austria; and Lake Placid, New York. That’s right, the little mountain village five hours north of New York City has the same Olympic pedigree as two of the most famous ski destinations in the world.

Set in the High Peaks region of the six-million-acre Adirondack Park, downtown Lake Placid has views of the state’s highest mountain, 5,344-foot Mount Marcy, as it rises in the distance above Mirror Lake. In 1932 and again in 1980, this winter tableau was the backdrop to some of the most memorable moments in the history of winter sport.

Photo Credit: Jacob Sporn

Today, from the Nordic jumps to the “Miracle on Ice” hockey rink, many of the venues still stand—in the case of the bobsled track, you can even take a ride with a professional driver (no, you can’t drive). But if you’re here in winter, your primary focus should be on the skiing.

That’s because Whiteface is just 10 miles from town and, at 3,430 feet, has the biggest vertical drop of any lift-serviced mountain east of the Rockies. The terrain here is spread across three peaks and 87 trails, providing one of the most diverse resort experiences in the Northeast.

There’s also a strong backcountry scene, with locals who can be found at the town’s nearby trailheads off Adirondack Loj Road at dawn, as they make their way to Avalanche Pass and other nearby trails and peaks. Any skin route they lay down is likely in the tracks of the legendary Herman “Jack Rabbit” Johannsen, a legendary pioneer of skiing in North America who helped design Whiteface’s trail layout in the 40s, in part because he’d skinned up the mountain more times than anyone. Johannsen was also known to take 30-mile laps from town to the top of Marcy and back again.

If you’re up for some backcountry skiing yourself, check in with High Peaks Mountain Guides to learn about routes and snow conditions, or stop by the Mountaineer in Keene Valley on the drive into town.

Photo Credit: Jacob Sporn

Even at a more leisurely pace, winter in Lake Placid burns a lot of calories. Fortunately, recent years have seen a boom quality places that can help you replace them. From great BBQ at Smoke Signals to charcuterie at Liquid and Solids to lakeside and mountain views at The Cottage, Lake Placid is even home to four craft breweries these days. If you’re heading straight from the mountain and don’t feel like shedding your ski gear, head to the Lake Placid Pub and Brewery for a potent UBU ale or Zig Zags Pub—look for the old bobsled out front—in downtown.

At the end of the day, check into the lakeside Golden Arrow Resort or the Crowne Plaza for a perch above the village. From here, the views will remind you why this little mountain village is spoken of in the same sentence as St. Moritz and Innsbruck.