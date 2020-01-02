What Would You Do Without Winter?

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Powder days are worth protecting. Lauren MacCallum from Scotland and Josh Jespersen from Colorado are fighting the climate crisis in their own backyards, and we made two films to share their stories with you, in the hope you’ll be inspired to take action too. Everyone has something to contribute—let us help maximize your climate fight and match your skills with the organizations that need them the most. It’s your winter, and your choice. Will you take action to protect it? See how you can get involved at Patagonia Action Works.

This content was produced in partnership with Patagonia

