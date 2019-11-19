Taos: Focusing on Growing Better, Not Bigger

This content was produced in partnership with Taos Mountain Resort.

Big mountain terrain hovers above a rolling playground at Taos, the New Mexican resort at the southernmost tip of the Rockies. The terrain here forces you to be on your game, and when it dumps, Taos receives some of the driest snow in the country. Pack a snorkel—on truly deep days, you’ll actually need it.

The community that has developed around Taos is distinct in many ways from other centers of ski gravity. Native American and Mexican cultures weave through the locals’ shared passion for the mountain in unexpected ways, making for a ski experience unlike any in North America. See the full magic of Taos in this episode of “Passing Through.”