This content was produced in partnership with Darn Tough Vermont Socks.

Michelle Parker had a banner year in 2019. She published her first book, a photo book called Goldie that raises money for Protect Our Winters, she’s in the midst of her eighth year running SAFEAS, a women’s avalanche safety clinic, she wrapped up season two of her self-produced video project Originate, and she just nabbed the honor of Best Female Performance at the 20th annual Powder Awards.

Photo Credit: David Reddick

We sat down with the Tahoe City, California-based pro skier to talk about her goals for the new year, dogsledding in Norway, and the layering item she can’t live without.

POWDER: You just won Best Female Performance at the Powder Awards for the second time in your career. How did that feel, especially on a project you created yourself?

Parker: I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder in my life to produce that much content in a single season. So, it felt incredibly gratifying to be rewarded like that. I was honored and so fired up. Because it was my own project, I put a lot of time and energy toward it.

We figured things out, worked as a team, and captured some really organic storylines. Cam and Bryan from the production team, Reel Water, are incredible storytellers.

What’s different about Originate compared to traditional ski movies?

We bring a lot more character development than your typical ski movie. I started loving climbing videos, like Meru and documentary-style films that captured more than just action.

I knew I wanted to try to produce something like that. But it’s really hard to produce a storyline and tell it well. We also try to tackle some different conversations, whether it’s showcasing women in Alaska or mountain biking, or bringing together athletes from a variety of backgrounds.

Is there going to be a season three of Originate?

Right now, I’m very excited to take a year off and jump on board with other projects. It’s not the end of Originate, but it’ll be fun for me to mix it up. I have a couple of things in the works, and I’m excited to get out there with different crews.

So, what’s planned for winter 2020?

I’m going to jump back on board with Matchstick Productions and do a trip with them, likely to Alaska. And I’ve got a fun dogsledding trip next spring to Norway.

I’ve never been ski touring on the mainland of Norway, but I’ve flown over it and thought, I need to ski that. There are apparently these distant ranges that you can access with dogs to get you farther back and then you have the range to yourself.

When you accepted your Best Female Performance award, you took that moment to talk about climate change and to encourage people to stand up and use their voices to be heard in 2020, especially as we near a big election. What do you want people to know about climate change?

I think climate change is the biggest pressing issue of our time. As skiers, if we can lift each other up and bring our stance to the policymakers, we can make a huge difference. I try to stand up for what I believe it.

We need systematic change from the top down to have the greatest effect, it’ll have a far larger impact than if we as individuals reduce our personal carbon footprint. I still work really hard to reduce my own footprint and allow those day to day choices to remind me of the bigger goal, but we need to elect climate champions. We are all in this together because it is a human issue.

You’ve done eight years of the SAFEAS clinics, teaching over a thousand participants backcountry safety and raising $40,000 for nonprofits like avalanche centers and the High Fives Foundation. What’s one piece of advice you have for people heading into the backcountry?

Get educated. And make sure you surrounded yourself with good mentors and ask really good questions. I just went for a backcountry tour on Mount Rose [in Tahoe] with snowboarders Brock Crouch and Danny Davis.

On the skintrack, we were talking about a recent avalanche incident. We had really good communication. I love asking friends questions and seeing it from their eyes.

What’s your secret weapon when it comes to your gear?

I would say my layering system is super important to me. I’m the type of person who starts sweating the second I start moving, so I have to make sure my layers are dialed, so I don’t freeze or overheat. My socks are a huge aspect of that. A nice wool sock from Darn Tough keeps my feet dry.

I always have extra layers in my pack, including two puffy jackets. That’s in part because the first thing that happens when someone gets injured is they get cold, so it’s good to have backups.

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions for 2020?

I love to write down goals. I sit down with friends and we put goals down onto paper. It’s nice to be able to look back and see what you accomplished or what you didn’t.

Last season, I had the goal of wanting to have more fun and stress less. I haven’t written down goals yet for 2020, but I’m pretty excited to keep charging forward. I think now in my skiing career, it’s become more and more important to me to help cultivate the next generation and pass information down.

I also think in 2020, it being a huge election year, I will dedicate a lot of my time to Protect Our Winters and speaking to the swing states and trying to make a difference there.