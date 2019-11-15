K2 Mindbender Boots Giveaway

This post was produced in paid partnership with K2 Snow

About K2:

K2 was founded by iconic individuals who believed North Americans could build a great ski at a time when Europe owned the ski world. In 1962, consummate inventor and serial engineer Bill Kirschner applied the fiberglass technology from his family’s veterinary splint and kennel manufacturing business to the world’s first modern ski featuring a fiberglass wrapped torsion box. In essence, he invented the modern snow ski as we know it.

From the early days on Vashon Island, the energy and creativity from the garage, the shop, the barn—and continuing to this day in the SoDo neighborhood of Seattle, Wash.—have evolved skiing and snowboarding

culture for the better. From a garage brand to a garage brand gone global, K2 has provided a family of true believers 50 years of joy backed by blood, sweat and beers.

From Olympic gold to personal moments of mountain solitude, K2 has been there from drop-in to final turn—in cowboy outfits, neon stretch pants, leather jackets, official Team USA uniforms and, at times, in nothing at all. All remarkable moments backed by a commitment to doing it well and enjoying it to the fullest. Read more at K2’s website.

Mindbender 130:



MSRP: $699.95



Take the stout 130 flex and the tried-and-true K2 fit, and head for the hills. Weighing 1675g, featuring pin inserts, and touting fifty degrees of motion, the K2 Mindbender 130 Boots won’t slouch on the uphill. But with the Powerlite Shell and Friction Free Pivot, this boot stacks up as one of the best freeride boots on the market. Toss in a bevy of customizable features, and boom – your dream boot is a reality.

Mindbender 110 Alliance

MSRP: $599.95





Stiff Flexing and yet ultralight, the K2 Mindbender 110 Alliance Ski Boots are the freeride boots you’ve been waiting for. With 50 degrees ROM, tech inserts, and a whole host of customizable features, the Mindbender 110 Alliance answers the call for hard-charging ladies looking to push their skiing—both in and out of the resort.





Photo Credit: Zoya Lynch

