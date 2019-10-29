Illuminate and Adapt with Dragon’s LUMALENS®

This content was produced in partnership with Dragon.

Photochromic adaptive goggle lenses feature a light base tint for dim outdoor lighting conditions and automatically darken and change colors in bright sunlight. They are designed to enhance visual performance during specific outdoor sports and activities, and are color optimized to boost depth perception.

Featured Goggle: PXV Echo with photochromic amber

Dragon’s PXV goggle brings visibility to an entirely new level. By crafting a unique (and industry first) base lens curvature—our Panotech Lens—allows us to wrap the frame, offering expanded sight lines in a visually stunning aesthetic. Couple the panoramic visibility with our Lumalens® optimized color tints, our Super Anti-Fog treatment, and face swaddling triple-layer face foam and Dragon has set a new standard for what a goggle can accomplish. Discover what increased vision can do for you. Discover the PXV goggle.

