How to Get More Out of Your Ikon Pass This Winter

There are incredible mountain destinations everywhere, and an easy flight will let you explore all winter long. Fifteen Ikon Pass destinations are less than 50 miles from major or regional airports. That means more time on the powder and less time stressing in transit. Book your trip today and fly straight to the powder

Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain

Enjoying California’s big mountain skiing and riding is easier than ever. Flying into Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH), located less than 30 minutes from the base of Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain, allows you to spend less time on the road and more time on the snow. United Airlines offers year-round service to MMH from Los Angeles, with seasonal direct flights from San Francisco and Denver, CO. With these flight options, it’s easy to connect to Mammoth Lakes from most major U.S. and international destinations.

Steamboat

With nonstop flights from 14 cities during the winter season, the renowned Champagne Powder® of Steamboat is at your ski tips. The Hayden Airport is less than 25 miles from Steamboat’s historic downtown and some of the best skiing in Colorado. Hop on the Go Alpine Airport Shuttle or Storm Mountain Express, and within minutes you’ll be enjoying the beauty and adventure of this genuine Colorado mountain town.

Aspen Snowmass

Located in the beautiful Roaring Fork Valley of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, the famed Aspen Snowmass is just 3 miles from the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport. Direct flights from major cities like San Francisco, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, and Salt Lake City, connect people from all over the country to the iconic slopes of Aspen. From the airport, you can hitch a ride on the Roaring Fork Transit Authority bus, a shuttle service, or a taxi. Car rentals are also available in the arrivals area.

Solitude Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta, and Snowbird

There aren’t many cities that give you access to five top ski resorts all less than an hour away. But Salt Lake City is one of them. With nearly 350 daily flights to 95 non-stop destinations, Salt Lake City International Airport offers visitors a direct connection to some of the best skiing and riding in Utah. Once you touch down in Salt Lake, there are plenty of convenient options to get you to the mountains. You can hail a Lyft or Uber ride, rent a car, or hop on the UTA Ski Bus, which is free for Ikon Pass holders. If you opt for public transportation, check schedules and stops to make sure you get dropped at your desired destination.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

The renowned skiing and stunning views of Lake Tahoe are best experienced at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, easily accessed from Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Located less than an hour drive from the ski resort, Reno-Tahoe is served by nine airlines offering more than 130 daily flights to 22 non-stop destinations. The airport’s taxis and shuttle services can whisk you away to the slopes, letting you soak in the powder days and selfie-worthy backdrops.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Begin your visit to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with a breathtaking view. Fly into Jackson Hole Airport and you’ll steal a glimpse of Grand Teton National Park from above. Once you touch down, you’re just a 30-minute drive from the resort’s diverse terrain, elite dining, and cozy lodges. Served by many major airlines, the Jackson Hole Airport offers direct flights from places like Denver, Seattle, New York, and Houston.

Tremblant

Experience a European-style ski vacation without crossing the ocean. Hop a flight to Mont-Tremblant International Airport, located less than an hour from Mont-Tremblant ski area. In the winter, Air Canada provides non-stop flights from Toronto Pearson to Mont-Tremblant; while Porter Airlines offers seasonal, daily direct flights from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Convenient shuttle service provides guests with express transportation from the runway to the chairlift. You’ll be soaking in that European flair in no time.

Cypress Mountain

The highest slopes in Vancouver can be found at Cypress Mountain, located about an hour from Vancouver International Airport. Over 55 airlines serve the airport, connecting the beauty of British Columbia—and the elite skiing and riding of Cypress—to more than 125 destinations around the world. To reach the mountain, visitors can rent a car or catch the SkyTrain from the airport to the waterfront in downtown Vancouver, and then connect to the Cypress Mountain Express Bus. Having a world-class international airport just a few miles away makes it easy for people from all over the world to have a Cypress Mountain adventure.

The Remarkables and Coronet Peak

With two iconic ski destinations located less than 30 minutes away, the Queenstown Airport is your gateway to some of the best slope action in New Zealand. The airport offers direct flights from several major cities in Oceania, including Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland, making it easy to connect from practically anywhere in the world. The Remarkables and Coronet Peak also provide a convenient transportation system that carries guests from downtown right to the base of either resort.

Boyne Highlands

Experience the hospitality and winter traditions of Michigan at Boyne Highlands, located less than 15 miles from Pellston Regional Airport. The airport offers daily flights to and from Detroit Metropolitan Airport, which connects passengers to the region from more than 140 non-stop destinations. Rent a car, grab a taxi, or schedule a ride with one of the transportation services available at the airport, and within minutes you’ll be riding the state’s most skiable acres and its longest run.

Turn dreams of mountain vistas, powder runs, and endless outdoor adventure, into reality with a visit to an Ikon Pass destination. Whether you’re within driving distance or require a little more travel time, reaching those bucket-list mountains is a possibility well within reach.