Enter for Your Chance to Win a Pair of Rossignol BLACKOPS Sender Ti Skis

Looking to shake off the frustration of a summer spent in solitude and go “full send” this season?! Drop on into Rossignol’s Ride Free Sweepstakes for a chance to win the all-new BLACKOPS Sender Ti! At 106mm underfoot, this all-new addition to the clandestine BLACKOPS collection is a 20/21 Powder Skier’s Choice that our tester’s said, “just feels right the minute you click into it.” How’s that for a first impression?

About the Rossignol BLACKOPS Sender Ti:

All in. Full gas. The next chapter of the elusive BLACKOPS project torches the past to blaze an all-new path. Built for those that are never not sending, the all-new BLACKOPS SENDER TI features an eco-conscious construction with titanal reinforcement combined with Damp Tech and 2LCT technologies to provide the most versatile freeride stomp pad we’ve ever built. Big line missions. Resort stomp sessions. Any conditions. Gravity first. WELCOME TO BLACKOPS.



