Dragon Eyewear’s New PXV2 Delivers Better Performance on the Mountain

Dragon Eyewear, a leader in the performance eyewear space with deep roots in the action sports world, rounds out its extensive goggle lineup with the addition of the PXV2, an update to the groundbreaking PXV goggle.

Now featuring Swiftlock lens changing technology and Panotech lens technology, the PXV2 leads the next generation of premium goggles from Dragon. Swiftlock lens technology enables skiers and riders to instantly change lenses, providing a fast, easy, secure way to adapt to changing light conditions. The easy on-and-off mechanism utilizes a pair of small locking levers integrated into the goggle frame to release the lens and switch it out.

The PXV2 will also feature LUMALENS lens technology giving skiers and riders color-optimized, ultra-high definitions optics across the entire spectrum of light conditions. Designed to improve and optimize visibility, Lumalens technology delivers superior color vividness, enhanced clarity, improved depth perception, and reduced eye fatigue for better performance on the mountain.

