Chase Snow All Summer Long in an RV

Pro skiers Veronica Paulson, Caite Zeliff, and Tami Razinger knew they wanted to ski the last few resort laps anywhere in North America, but traveling to Beartooth Basin through Yellowstone National Park isn’t a quick hit mission. They wanted to take their time. So they got an RV—the perfect vehicle for a leisurely vacation through some of the best natural and geologic sites in the West. Besides, after skiing all day—at the last open resort in the US or on a spindly backcountry couloir—who wouldn’t want to cook a great meal and sleep in a real bed.

Check out their rad Wyoming vacation and maybe take some notes—they seem to be having a pretty good time.