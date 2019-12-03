This content was produced in partnership with Visit Utah.

Skiing at Brian Head Resort is like skiing on the surface of Mars. But this southern Utah resort, located just miles from the iconic red rocks of Cedar Breaks National Monument and Zion National Park, is the highest in the state, with a base at 9,600 feet. The air is thin up there and the snow is dry, making Brian Head a must-visit on powder days. The best part? Without the notorious crowds endemic to the Wasatch, you can have fresh turns all day. The mountain is chock-full of expert terrain, the best of which you must hike to. It can be tricky with the altitude, maybe it’s best to stay a while and acclimate. Better set that out-of-office message.

Watch this episode of Passing Through and make your way to Brian Head. You’ll be happy you did.