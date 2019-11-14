Art Marries Performance in Dragon’s Benchetler Collaboration

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This content was produced in partnership with Dragon Alliance.

Presenting Dragon’s 2019 Chris Benchetler Signature Series NFX2 goggle. The Signature Series collection combines the fusion of art and performance—tapping into the imagination that connects the dots between sport and creativity. Each signature goggle showcases the personalities and what inspires our Dragon Athletes.

The NFX2 goggle is Dragon’s most advanced goggle with a cylindrical lens, boasting all the bells and whistles with Patented Frameless Design, Swiftlock technology, armored venting, Super Anti-Fog coating, bonus replacement lenses and more.

Additionally, the NFX2 utilizes our Lumalens color optimized lenses bringing next level clarity, adaptability, and style to the Dragon lineup. This exclusive technology gives brilliant detail to all environments and across the full spectrum of light conditions. Lumalens empowers your vision, creating a vibrant, crystal clear connection to the experiences you seek.