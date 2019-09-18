Inspired Veteran Relearns to Ski After Limb Loss

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A mission in Afghanistan in 2005 left former US Marine Phil Quintana without his lower leg. As a lifelong skier of Squaw Valley, Quintana was determined to keep riding the mountain. It took him three years, but he took on the challenge of adapting to continue his journey as a skier. He recently realized his goal of skiing the Summit lift top to bottom. In this short film, Quintana shares his accomplishment with patrollers and fellow skiers as he reclaims the freedom of the hills. Watch Quintana discuss his journey and the “challenge that’s not going to beat [him]” as he skis the iconic line.

