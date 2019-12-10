A Skier’s Guide to Sundance

This content was produced in partnership with Visit Utah.

Tucked out of the way of the traffic jams of the Cottonwood Canyons, Sundance Resort is a breath of fresh mountain air. Free of crowds, but overflowing with the goods, this resort should be on your radar.

Steep, playful tree skiing abounds in the shadow of Mount Timpanogos, the second highest in the Wasatch range—and a scenic marvel. The resort has everything a skier could want: groomers, glades, and technical hike-to-terrain. But Sundance doesn’t only boast loads of dry Utah powder. Founder Robert Redford (yes, him) made sure that the resort’s rustic vibes continued all the way through to après, with cozy log-cabin restaurants and intimate live music venues.

Watch this episode of Passing Through and make your way to the southern Wasatch. For those who seek deep days, untracked powder stashes, and relaxing nights, Sundance is for you.