The 10 U.S. States With the Most Ski Resorts

Believe it or not, New York has the most ski resorts of any state in the country.

Most folks pick their ski vacation based on one destination to ski at. But if you were to try and hit as many resorts as possible in one state for whatever reason, you'd be surprised where you'll find the most. Although some of the nation's most prominent resorts are in states like Wyoming and Utah, the states that actually have the most ski resorts per capita might surprise you. Keep reading for a list based on data from the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA).



(NSAA tallies the number of ski resorts in every applicable state at the end of each season—we'll update this article when they release their tally for the 2024–2025 ski season.)

Whiteface Mountain on Lake Placid in New York. Photo: nyker/Shutterstock

1. New York

Number of resorts: 52



It’s a surprising number one for ski resorts, but when you think about it, New York is known in part for cramming unexpected numbers of things into small spaces. Clocking in at a whopping 52 resorts, New York takes the cake with more ski resorts than there are states in the U.S. Mountain. New York destinations the Adirondacks are home to mountains like Whiteface, Titus Mountain, and the state’s largest ski area, Gore Mountain. Pop over to the Catskills and you’ll find ski areas like Hunter Mountain and Windham Mountain. The list goes on, quite literally longer than any other state.

The trail map for the legendary Mt. Bohemia. Photo: Mount Bohemia

2. Michigan

Number of resorts: 40



Coming in behind New York at number two is Michigan, with 40 midwest ski gems. Perhaps the most famous is Mt. Bohemia on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, known for its cheap season passes, heavy snowfall, expert terrain, and party buses that transport guests around the mountain for a truly unique ski experience. Other notable Michigan resorts include Caberfae Peaks, Crystal Mountain (not to be confused with Crystal Mountain in Washington), and Alpine Valley.

Breckenridge is just one of Colorado's 41 ski destinations. Photo: darekm101/Getty Images

3. Colorado

Number of resorts: 34



While Colorado and Wisconsin were neck and neck for a while, Colorado is now home to 34 ski resorts. Needless to say, Colorado is kind of a ski mecca and home to some of the nation’s biggest and most renowned ski resorts and best snow in places like Vail, Aspen, Keystone, Steamboat, Crested Butte, and Arapahoe Basin. While these big-name resorts are often the ones making headlines, Colorado is still home to several smaller hidden gems. A bit off the beaten path, you can still find amazing Colorado skiing at places like Howelson Hill, Ski Cooper, Granby Ranch, Silverton Mountain, Monarch Mountain, and Powderhorn.

Crystal Ridge Ski Area, Wisconsin Photo: Indy Pass Media Kit/Crystal Ridge Ski Area

4. Wisconsin

Number of resorts: 34



Another midwest mogul (ha!), Wisconsin boasts a hearty 34 ski areas. You can find the nation’s best cheese curds and go skiing at places like Granite Peak, be transported to a European village at Tyrol Basin or Little Switzerland, ride some of the country’s best terrain parks at Trollhaugen, or experience some of the best urban skiing at the Rock Snowpark. What Wisconsin resorts may lack in vertical drop, they certainly make up for in character and passion.

Loon Mountain in New Hampshire Shutterstock/Rise Up Aerial

5. New Hampshire

Number of resorts: 30



Behind New York but still continuing to hold down the fort for Northeast skiing is New Hampshire with 30 resorts packed into that little slice of New England. Home to famous northeast mountains like Loon and Cannon, what New Hampshire might lack in vertical drop, it makes up for in volume. New Hampshire is also home to Dartmouth College's own ski hill, the Dartmouth Ski Way, for a true Ivy League ski experience.

If you're looking to gorge yourself on challenging terrain, look no further than Palisades Tahoe, California. Photo: raclro/Getty Images

6. California

Number of resorts: 27



California comes in just behind Wisconsin at 27 ski resorts in the Golden State. A solid chunk of these resorts are located in the Lake Tahoe area, on the California border. Places like Palisades Tahoe, Heavenly, Northstar, Homewood, Sierra at Tahoe, and Kirkwood can all be found in the Tahoe area alone and have some of the nation’s best skiing.



Over in the Eastern Sierras is the state’s biggest ski resort, Mammoth Mountain, known for its expansive terrain and heavy snowfall. Although known in part as a beach state, California has plenty of big-name ski resorts, smaller hills to avoid crowds at, and legendary skiing.

Blue Mountain Resort is another of Pennsylvania's best ski areas. Photo: Courtesy Blue Mountain Resort

7. Pennsylvania

Number of resorts: 26



Pennsylvania isn't far behind California in numbers, albeit the hills are a bit smaller than the likes of Mammoth Mountain or Palisades. Most of the state's ski mountains are located in the Poconos, Endless Mountains, or Scranton. Blue Knob All Season Resort is the state's highest skiable mountain with just over 1,000ft of vertical drop. Camelback and Elk Mountain both have a similar vertical drop to Blue Knob, with Camelback being the state's largest ski area.

That Green Mountain State charm is hard to beat! Courtesy of Burke Mountain

8. Vermont

Number of resorts: 25



Although maybe not the state with the most ski resorts, Vermont is arguably the skiing gem of the northeast. Famous hills like Killington, Stowe, Mt. Snow, Bolton Valley, Sugarbush, Stratton, and Smuggler's Notch are all located in Vermont and have produced some of the most notable names in skiing today, like Caroline Claire and Devin Logan.



Mad River Glen is also in Vermont and known for being one of the nation's gnarlier resorts, hallmarked by the famous 'Mad River Glen: Ski it if you can!' bumper stickers you'll see on cars with those tell-tale green Vermont plates. Vermont is also home to notable ski & outdoor brands like 4FRNT, J Skis, Burton Snowboards, and Skida.

For being a quaint little mountain, Buck Hill has produced some serious legends. Photo: Star Tribune/Getty Images

9. Minnesota

Number of resorts: 21



While the Midwest may not be known for skiing the same way Colorado or Utah is (although this list would say otherwise), Minnesota is holding it down for the Midwest with some pretty cool ski destinations. Lutsen Mountain is like the midwest's own Whistler, with a resort spanning multiple peaks and the only gondola in the region.



At Lusten, you can eat fried cheese curds and look over Lake Superior at the same time for a 10/10 experience. Buck Hill, home to ski racing legend Lindsay Vonn, is also in Minnesota. The mountain, now somewhat of a shrine to Vonn and other alpine racers that have come out of it, is just outside the bustling city of Minneapolis. With several rope tows across the mountain that make for fast laps back to the top, Buck Hill continues to produce talented alpine and slopestyle riders.

You can se Photo: Courtesy Sun Valley

10. Idaho

Number of resorts: 19



What Idaho lacks in population, it apparently makes up for in destination ski resorts. Home to famous destinations like Sun Valley, Tamarack, Schweitzer, Idaho is definitely a worthy ski destination. Beyond the bigger destination mountains, Idaho also has a few smaller gems like Bogus Basin, which is close to Boise, and Pebble Creek, near Pocatello, with its amazing lift-accessed backcountry options.

