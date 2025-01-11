Celebrity Ski Resorts: Top 6 Ski Destinations for Celeb Sightings

Celebrities—they're just like us! They also love skiing powder, a good après drink or party, a high-end ski town meal and hotel, and spending their money on ski gear. If you're out on the slopes or treating yourself to an Aperol Spritz après at one of these mountains, don't be surprised if you see celebrities there, too. After all, even A-listers need vacations.

In the U.S., Aspen, Colorado, is one of the swankiest ski town around. Photo: Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

1. Aspen Mountain, Colorado

It's not at all surprising that a luxury ski destination like Aspen is also a celebrity favorite for ski vacations. Whether it's the world-class skiing across Aspen's four mountains they're after or high-end après and lodging, Aspen has tons to offer—if you can afford it. Keep your eyes out there for celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Heidi Klum, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Tiesto, and Paris Hilton.

2. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming

Is it that Jackson is a bit more out of the way, or is it that the Jackson Hole airport (the only airport in a National Park) has more private jets flying in and out of it than commercial flights that make it such a popular celebrity ski destination? Either way, there's certainly a number of celebrities (not just pro skiers, but there are those too) to be spotted on the slopes at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, dining on the Jackson Town Square, or staying at Caldera House in Teton Village.



The Kardashian-slash-Jenner clan has been known to spend their fair share of time in Jackson Hole. Steve Aoki paid the Tetons a visit a few years ago and got a tour of the mountain from local pro snowboarders like Cam Fitzpatrick and Yuki Kadono. Harrison Ford, Nikki Sixx, and Sandra Bullock all own property and live part-time in Tetons. Matthew McConaughey and Natalie Portman have also both been known to spend time there.

Are those the Beckhams shredding moguls in front of you? Photo: gladassfanny/Getty Images

3. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia

Between its bustling village base area, boasting the most skiable terrain in North America, and its picturesque views, Whistler, British Columbia, is also a popular destination for celebrity ski vacations. Notably, David and Victoria Beckham and all their baby Posh Spices have been known to vacation in Whistler. Chelsea Handler lives in Whistler for a good chunk of the year as well. Other celebrities like Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Alexia Fast, Simon Pegg, and Tom Cruise have all been known to soak up the ski season in the Sea to Sky.

You could end up on a two seater with Ryan Gosling. *Swoon* Switzerland Tourism / André Meier

4. Zermatt, Swizterland

If views of the Matterhorn are a key part of your luxury ski destination, you're not alone. Several A-list celebrities would agree and keep Zermatt on their list of favorite ski destinations. Whether you're cruising around to find some chocolate or powder turns, keep your eyes peeled for celebrities like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Olivia Holt, Ryan Gosling, and Nicole Kidman.

5. Courchevel 1850, France

Named for its altitude in meters—and the highest of four villages in the resort—Courchevel is one of France's most exclusive ski destinations. The 12 different Michelin-star restaurants would probably attract a celeb crowd if the skiing alone didn't already. If you're lucky enough to make it to 1850, you just might get to après alongside Prince William, George Clooney, David Guetta, Taio Cruz, Gordon Ramsay, and Pippa Middleton.

The sprawling Vail Mountain, Colorado, draws celebrities of all kinds. Photo: Adventure_Photo/Getty Images

6. Vail, Colorado

A name synonymous with money and skiing, Vail, Colorado, is a popular destination for celebrity ski vacations. The five-star service is certainly enough to attract an A-list crowd, but Vail's skiable terrain, like its Legendary Back Bowls, doesn't hurt either. If you think you see folks like Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Lewis Hamilton, or the Kardashians (it turns out they really like to ski), it's not just the altitude getting to your head.

