The 8 Best Places to Ski in January

The new year is upon us, but the ski season is really only getting started. If you need vacation after the holiday vacation (because, let's face it, sometimes you do), there are certain factors that make some places better to ski in January than other months. For some, it's proximity. For others, it's slope aspect and elevation of terrain if they tend to see less snow throughout the month.



In general, resorts that receive more than 300 inches of snowfall annually and have a smaller standard deviation in their snowfalls (which means they're less prone to drought periods), have great skiing in January because they have a good base already and don't often see those long dry spells.



Resorts with a lot of east- and west-facing terrain that are a bit further north also do well, as the sun doesn't hit them as harshly at this point in the winter. North-facing terrain is also usually a good bet, given it tends to hold snow pretty well. Consider the following options for a January ski trip if you want the best possible conditions.

Twist my arm, I'd ski Alta in January. Alta Ski Area/Rocko Menzyk

1. Alta, Utah

53% of Alta's terrain is north-facing, which means even in lower snow years, as the sun starts to return to the northern hemisphere, Alta retains its snowpack pretty well. Alta also tends to receive a lot of annual snowfall, so barring any major complications, it's a pretty good bet that skiing at Alta any time of the season will be great, but when things have really started to fill in and the holiday rush is over, Alta is primo.

Tucking in the trees below Mary’s Nipple after a 59” storm steamrolled through on a bone cold morning. Julian Carr. Grand Targhee, Wyoming. Photo: Jana Rogers

2. Grand Targhee, Wyoming

The only mountains that receive more annual snowfall than Grand Targhee are Alta and Mt. Baker. Targhee, or the 'Ghee, as affectionately called by locals, doesn't have a very large standard deviation, so you'll be able to find good snow for most of the season. Targhee also lies just west of its bigger cousin, Jackson Hole, over Teton Pass, which means storms coming from the northwest often hit Targhee first and a bit harder. Targhee's terrain also isn't quite as steep as Jackson's, so it takes less snow to maintain a good base, making it a great option earlier in the season.

I'll be there faster than you can say: 'deepest snowpack in the country!' Photo: Grant Gunderson

3. Mt. Baker, Washington

Mt. Baker receives the most annual snowfall of anywhere in the US so to assume the skiing will be good in January is a pretty sure bet. Unlike Alta or Targhee, Baker lies at a slightly lower elevation and is prone to a bit wetter snow from the Pacific Ocean. While this wetter snow creates a fantastic base, it also means the warmer it gets, the heavier the snow is. January is a great time to ski Baker because it's still cold enough to get light pow, but you'll have good coverage over its steeper terrain.

Tasty Colorado pow. Photo: Jason Lombard

4. Wolf Creek, Colorado

One of Colorado's smaller, hidden gems, Wolf Creek receives more annual snowfall than any other Colorado resort. Wolf Creek is a little tougher to get to than other Colorado mountains that are a shorter drive from Denver, so it's already a bit less crowded and easier to find fresh snow. The mountain also sits at almost 12,000ft, which means it gets lots of early-season snowfall and stays colder than other mountains thus retaining its snowpack better in a dry spell. All signs point to Wolf Creek being a great spot for January skiing.

The deepest day of my life was definitely skiing Jackson. It was not this day, but this day was also deep. Photo: Stephen Shelesky/ Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

5. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Is there anything Jackson can't do? (Hint: Yes, yes, there is, but that's a different article.) Although it gets a bit less snow than its neighbor Grand Targhee, Jackson still sees a pretty crazy annual snowfall with a healthy early-season snowpack. A lot more of Jackson's terrain is south and east-facing, but when the sun is still lower in the sky in January, it doesn't get impacted nearly as much during a dry spell. Some of Jackson's best runs are north-facing, so they tend to retain snow well.

When the snow keeps getting deeper, and your feelings just keep getting deeper... Photo: Adam Clark

6. Hokkaido, Japan

There's a reason they call it 'Japan-uary.' January is the peak of ski season for most of Japan, but particularly Hokkaido, which sees its heaviest and most consistent snowfall in the first month of the year. Hokkaido also sees its lowest temperatures in January, giving the snow that dry, light quality you see in every Japan film segment. There are also some really cool winter festivals that take place in Japan in January, and you can round out your ski vacation with some cultural experiences.

A side of cute Swiss village with your powder skiing, mm, yes. @ Didier Marti/Getty Images

7. Crans Montana, Switzerland

If you used all your vacation time over the holidays, Crans Montana is a great option for January skiing as it's only two hours from the Geneva airport. The ski area itself has 140km of terrain and spans across the town's two areas, Crans and Montana. The town sits at 1,500m, and the ski area's highest peak is almost double that, which both gives a solid vertical drop and keeps things cold up high. Crans Montana usually sees pretty consistent snowfall throughout January, making it a good bet you'll have some good days of skiing there at the start of the year.

Just cause it's called Banff Sunshine doesn't mean you won't ski pow too. Photo: Reuben Krabbe/Courtesy of Banff Sunshine

8. Banff, Alberta

Comprised of Banff, Lake Louise, and Mt. Norquay, Banff hosts over 260km of terrain that sees 300–400 inches of annual snowfall. Banff's highest peak altitude hits more than 8,000ft of elevation and January is the mountain's coldest month, both factors contributing to the Banff retaining snowpack pretty well.

