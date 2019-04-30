Who’s at the Show

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Powder Awards, which has grown to become one of the biggest nights in skiing, attracting a veritable who’s who of the industry—professional skiers, ski legends, ski film production crews, industry brands, media, and life-long skiers who are the readership of Powder magazine. And while the Powder Awards primarily highlights the best of the year’s ski films—like Movie of the Year and Best Male and Female Performance, for instance—the ceremonies also acknowledge our readers’ favorites with our annual Reader Poll. Hence, the all-inclusive celebration of skiing, and why everyone who loves skiing will head to Aspen for one big night in December.