The 19th Annual Powder Poll presented by Toyota, invites you, the skier, to choose the best representatives of the sport. To narrow down the field, the POWDER staff chose the top female and male athletes in skiing based on their influence on the sport through film segments, competitions, photographs, community involvement, and social engagement. Now we need you to determine the three male and female winners. We’ll announce our podium of Powder Poll skiers with the most votes from our readers at the 19th annual Powder Awards in Breckenridge, Colorado, on December 13.