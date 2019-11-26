Movie Night! We’re Showing Classic Ski Flicks at the Belly Up

To help celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Powder Awards on December 7, we’re featuring iconic Movie of the Year winners from the past two decades at the Belly Up Aspen on the evenings of December 3-5. Tickets are available for $5 the Belly Up box office and online.

“All.I.Can” by Sherpa Cinemas

Tuesday, December 3 @ 5:30 p.m.

The 2011 winner of Movie of the Year, “All.I.Can” is a stunning exploratory essay that compares the challenges of big mountain skiing to the challenges of global climate change. Shot on 6 continents over 2 years, the world’s best skiers deliver inspirational performances while ground-breaking cinematography expands our vision of the natural world. Get your $5 ticket.

“War” by Poor Boyz Productions

Wednesday, December 4 @ 5:30 p.m.

*Don’t miss our special product giveaway from K2 Skis tonight!*

Poor Boyz Productions declared “war” with the ski world in a battle to produce the best ski film for the 2005 season—and they succeeded when they won Movie of the Year that year. Poor Boyz issued footage reveals the record size 37′ air on the largest hip ever built, a record height 23.5′ tree jib, unmatched urban rail assaults, avalanche-triggering big mountain lines, and of course the untouched back country skiing that Poor Boyz has been supplying since the beginning. Get your $5 ticket.

“Ski Movie 3: The Front Line” by Matchstick Productions

Thursday, December 5 @ 5:30 p.m.

The 2002 Movie of the Year winner, “Ski Movie 3: The Front Line,” is a report from the mountains of British Columbia, Norway and Alaska along with terrain parks of California and Colorado. See Seth Morrison huck a Rodeo 7 off an 80-foot cliff. Watch amazing 16mm film shots of skiers at the top of their game set to music by N.E.R.D., Swollen Members, Injected and many more. Get your $5 ticket.

To find out this year’s winner of Movie of the Year and more, Join POWDER at the 20th Annual Powder Awards at Hotel Jerome on December 7. Tickets on sale here.