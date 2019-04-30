Powder Awards Info

TICKETS COMING SOON!

POWDER Magazine returns to Aspen, CO, for the first time in 14 years for a special celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the POWDER Awards, sponsored by 10 Barrel Brewing Co. and K2 Skis. The special multi-day event, held Dec. 3-7, 2019, will feature a special salute to the top ski movies of the past 20 years in addition to POWDER hosting its annual award show.

“There’s no better place to celebrate the greatest filmers, photographers, and skiers of this year—and of the past two decades—than in Aspen. So much hard work and creative vision goes on behind and in front of the cameras every season and this POWDER’s chance to celebrate those efforts,” says POWDER Editor Sierra Shafer. “Plus, we know Aspen skiers know how to party.”

The multi-day celebration kicks-off with three nights of film screenings at the Belly Up, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings, featuring a selection of Movie of the Year winners from the past 20 years of the POWDER Awards. Admission is $5 per night and tickets are available at the Belly Up box office or online.

On Saturday night, December 7, POWDER will host its 20th Anniversary Powder Awards at the historic Hotel Jerome. This event is open to the public and $20 tickets are on sale now at www.powderawards.com. Nominees for the evening’s awards can be found here.

The POWDER Awards began in Las Vegas during the ski trade shows in 2001. In 2005, the party moved to the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, CO, where it stayed for the next eight years, before moving to Salt Lake City, UT, and later Breckenridge, CO.

One of the biggest nights in skiing, the POWDER Awards attract a who’s who of the industry, including professional skiers, ski legends, ski film production crews, industry brands, media, and ski-lebrities and more. This year’s award show will be followed by a post-show party at Hotel Jerome with music by DJ Naka G.

To vote for your favorite skier with a film part in this year’s POWDER Poll and for more information about the multi-day event, please visit www.powderawards.com. Voting closes at midnight on November 27.

Media interested in attending and covering the event should contact Sierra Shafer at sshafer@powder.com.