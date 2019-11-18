Nominees Announced for 20th Annual Powder Awards
Winners will be announced at the anniversary celebration in Aspen on December 7
POWDER Magazine will celebrate its 20th Anniversary of the Powder Awards with a special salute to the top ski movies of the past 20 years in addition to hosting its annual award show, in Aspen, CO, from Dec. 3-7.
The multi-day anniversary event kicks off with a three nights of film screenings at the Belly Up Aspen followed 20th Anniversary Powder Awards at the historic Hotel Jerome on Dec. 7. Events are open to the public and tickets will soon be on sale at the Belly Up box office and website.
A judging panel consisting of photographers, filmmakers, journalists, industry veterans, and former professional skiers reviewed 50-plus entries in 12 categories—including Movie of the Year, Best Male and Female Performances, Best Line, and Best Powder among others—to determine nominees and winners.
To vote for your favorite skier with a film part in this year’s Powder Poll and for more information about the multi-day event, please visit www.powderawards.com. Voting closes at midnight on November 27.
Here are you official nominees, listed alphabetically, for the 20th Annual Powder Awards.
BEST FEMALE
Angel Collinson / Winterland / Teton Gravity Research
Michelle Parker / Originate / Red Bull Media House/Reel Water Productions
Tatum Monod / Bad Guy/ Matchstick Productions
BEST MALE
Karl Fostvedt / Return to Send’er / Matchstick Productions
Keegan Killbride / Romance / Level 1 Productions
Sam Kuch / Return to Send’er / Matchstick Productions
BEST AIR
Karl Fostvedt / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions
Sam Kuch / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions
Tom Wallisch / Cruise Control / Good Company
BEST LINE
Karl Fostvedt / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions
Sam Anthamatten / The Collective / The Faction Collective and Red Bull Media House
Sam Kuch / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions
BEST JIB
Alex Hall / The Collective / The Faction Collective and Red Bull Media House
Keegan Killbride / Romance / Level 1 Productions
Phil Casabon / Nuance/ Brady Perron and Phil Casabon (Armada)
BEST POWDER
Lucas Stal Madison and Parker White / Romance / Level 1 Productions
Stan Rey, Josh Daiek, Alexi Godbout / The 7 Stages of Blank/ Blank Collective Films
Todd Ligare, Hadley Hammer, Tim Durtschi / Winterland / Teton Gravity Research
BEST POST PRODUCTION
Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent/ Eric Pollard
Fire on the Mountain / Chris Benchetler, Teton Gravity Research and Flagship Independent
Nuance / Brady Perron and Phil Casabon / Armada
BEST SHORT
Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent/ / Eric Pollard
Nuance / Brady Perron and Phil Casabon / Armada
Over Time / CK9 Studios/ Sammy Carlson
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Call Me Crazy / Origin
Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent / Eric Pollard
Lhotse / Field Day Studio
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Fire on the Mountain / Chris Benchetler, Teton Gravity Research and Flagship Independent
Over Time / CK9 Studios/ Sammy Carlson
Stones Throw / Sweetgrass Productions
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent// Eric Pollard
Dream Job / Katie Burrell TV
Romance / Level 1 Productions
Return to Send’er / Matchstick Productions
Winterland / Teton Gravity Research
